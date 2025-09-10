Pulak Prasad, founder of Nalanda Capital and a globally recognized investor, unveils his unique approach to long-term investing, drawing inspiration from the principles of evolutionary biology. In his latest insights, Prasad demonstrates how the same strategies that govern survival in nature can guide investors toward sustainable wealth creation.

With decades of experience spanning McKinsey & Company, Warburg Pincus, and his own investment firm, Pulak Prasad has developed a reputation for identifying high-quality businesses and fostering long-term growth. His philosophy, now widely recognized in investment circles, blends rigorous analysis with patience and discipline, a method he likens to Darwinian survival principles.

Investing, much like evolution, favors those who adapt, exercise patience, and avoid unnecessary risks. Long-term success comes from choosing quality opportunities and holding steady through market fluctuations, rather than chasing short-term gains.

Pulak Prasad's approach emphasizes three core principles:

1. Quality over Quantity: Selecting businesses with strong fundamentals and durable competitive advantages ensures stability and growth.

2. Risk Management: Avoiding high-risk ventures preserves capital, enabling investors to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.

3. Patience and Long-Term Vision: Sustained wealth creation requires the discipline to invest over decades, not months or years.

His well-reviewed book, What I Learned About Investing from Darwin , which has received accolades from investors and financial analysts all around the world, delves further into these ideas. Prasad offers a novel perspective on assessing markets and businesses by fusing ideas from evolutionary theory with sensible investing techniques.

Under the direction of Pulak Prasad , Nalanda Capital oversees assets worth around $5 billion for family offices and international endowments, with an emphasis on long-term investments in reputable Indian companies. The company's history shows how successful his idea is in actual markets, providing investors with both growth and durability.

Aside from his career accomplishments, Prasad's path from IIT Delhi to global finance offers prospective investors motivational guidance. His career exemplifies adaptation, curiosity, and a dogged pursuit of greatness, demonstrating that focused, educated techniques can produce outstanding outcomes over time.

The basics of wise investment remain consistent even as markets fluctuate. Understanding what survives, adapts, and succeeds in business enables investors to make long-term investment decisions.

Pulak Prasad's investment principles influence the global investment community, offering a structured yet flexible framework for sustainable growth.

To learn more about Pulak Prasad's insights and investment philosophy, read his book What I Learned About Investing from Darwin or visit pulakprasad .