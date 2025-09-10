Healthy Life Bariatrics Offers Trusted, Life-Changing Gastric Sleeve Surgery In Los Angeles
Healthy Life Bariatrics, a premier bariatric surgery center in Los Angeles led by double board-certified surgeon Dr. Babak Moein, continues to transform lives through advanced gastric sleeve surgery. With a strong focus on long-term results, personalized care, and minimally invasive techniques, the clinic helps individuals achieve lasting weight loss and freedom from obesity-related health conditions.
Gastric sleeve surgery, medically known as laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, has become one of the most commonly performed bariatric procedures in the United States. In this surgery, approximately 75% to 80% of the stomach is removed, which helps reduce food intake and naturally lowers levels of hunger-related hormones. Experts highlight that this approach can support long-term weight loss and improve obesity-related health conditions.
“Unlike fad diets that fail, the gastric sleeve delivers measurable, sustainable weight loss by addressing the root causes of obesity,” explains Dr. Moein, who has performed hundreds of successful procedures.“Our patients lose between 60% to 80% of their excess weight - and gain their lives back in the process.”
Proven Health Benefits Beyond the Scale
Many patients experience remission or dramatic improvement in serious conditions, including:
Type 2 diabetes (up to 85% remission)
Sleep apnea
Hypertension (high blood pressure)
Joint pain and mobility issues
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
The procedure takes less than one hour and is performed using small incisions, minimizing recovery time. Most patients return to work within one week and resume normal activities shortly thereafter.
Who Qualifies for Gastric Sleeve Surgery?
Healthy Life Bariatrics offers consultations to determine candidacy for individuals who meet the following:
BMI over 40 (100+ pounds overweight)
BMI 35–40 with related health conditions
History of unsuccessful medical weight loss attempts
People from Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and nearby communities choose our advanced outpatient surgery center for its exceptional care, personalized support, and long-term results.
About Healthy Life Bariatrics
Located in Los Angeles, Healthy Life Bariatrics is led by Dr. Babak Moein, a uniquely qualified surgeon board-certified in both bariatric and cosmetic surgery. His holistic approach ensures each patient not only achieves weight loss but also regains confidence, mobility, and a higher quality of life.
With an impressive record of patient satisfaction and five-star reviews, Dr. Moein and his team are committed to safety, compassion, and results that last a lifetime.
To schedule a consultation or learn more visit below.
