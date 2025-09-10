Anshea Fenner, A HBCU Alum, Releases New Children's Book“Wake Up Sleepy Beauty”
Educator, storyteller, and proud HBCU alum Anshea Fenner has released her latest children's book, Wake Up Sleepy Beauty, a heartwarming and imaginative tale designed to inspire young readers to explore life's challenges in fun, relatable ways. Written by Fenner and illustrated by Taiye Okoh, the book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IngramSpark.
A Fresh Spin on a Classic Fairy Tale
In Wake Up Sleepy Beauty, readers meet Princess Nyella, a young royal with a peculiar problem; she simply can't stop yawning. Friends, family, and curious visitors try everything to keep her awake, but their efforts lead to comical chaos. The real turning point comes when Nyella's wise mother, the Queen, uncovers a secret clue that sets her daughter on a journey of discovery. Unlike traditional fairy tales, this story unfolds into an uplifting adventure about finding one's passion, laced with humor, surprises, and lessons about resilience.
About the Author: A Storyteller with Purpose
Born and raised in Queens, New York, Anshea Fenner draws inspiration from her many years as an educator. Her mission is clear: to create stories that allow children to see themselves represented and to explore important concepts in imaginative ways. Now residing in North Carolina with her family, Fenner continues to craft books that reflect the diverse tapestry of children across the globe.
Her experiences traveling through Africa, Australia, and Europe enrich her perspective, infusing her stories with cultural awareness and creativity. When she is not writing or coaching educators, she can be found painting with her children, reading, or embarking on new adventures.
“As an author and HBCU alum, I take pride in bringing stories to life that not only entertain but empower children to embrace their uniqueness,” said Fenner.“Wake Up Sleepy Beauty is about the joy of discovery and the importance of finding what truly awakens your spirit.”
Availability
Wake Up Sleepy Beauty is available in both paperback and hard copy editions:
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
IngramSpark Paperback:
IngramSpark Hard Copy:
Connect with the Author
Readers, parents, and educators can follow Anshea Fenner on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and upcoming projects:
Facebook @anshea
Instagram @Ansheafenner
