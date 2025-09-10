The Real Japan Wins“Best Independent Japanese Travel Specialists 2025” In Luxlifeʼs Resorts & Retreats Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)The Real Japan ( ), the niche travel brand dedicated to uncovering authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences in Japan, has been named“Best Independent Japanese Travel Specialists 2025” in the prestigious LUXlife Magazine UK Resorts & Retreats Awards 2025 .

This marks the companyʼs second accolade from LUXlife in 2025, following its win as“Best Japanese Travel Experts 2025” in the LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards earlier this year, recognising The Real Japanʼs expertise in authentic Japan travel.

Founded by Japan travel expert Rob Dyer, The Real Japan has built an international reputation for helping travellers move beyond the usual tourist trail to discover Japanʼs rich culture, hidden gems, and authentic local experiences. The platform offers a blend of expert advice, personal travel planning, in-depth guides, and curated digital resources empowering independent travellers to explore Japan with confidence.

Speaking about the award, founder Rob Dyer said:

“To receive a second award from LUXlife in the same year is a real honour. Being named“Best Independent Japanese Travel Specialists” feels particularly meaningful because it captures exactly what The Real Japan is all about – independence. This recognition reinforces the value of what I do – helping people to travel more deeply and meaningfully in Japan.”

The LUXlife Resorts & Retreats Awards celebrate excellence across the global travel industry, spotlighting businesses who consistently deliver unique and outstanding travel experiences.

The Real Japanʼs double recognition highlights its growing influence as a trusted voice for travellers seeking more than surface-level sightseeing – instead embracing authentic discovery, cultural immersion, and memorable personal experiences across Japan.

For more information about The Real Japan and its award-winning travel services, visit: .

Email: ...