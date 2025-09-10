Triadex Launches Intelligent Carrier Routetm To Boost Direct Mail ROI For Multi-Unit Brands

MENAFN - GetNews) New targeting model improves direct mail ROI by 10-25% while preserving USPS saturation discounts

Triadex, a leading performance marketing firm for franchise and multi-unit brands, proudly announces the launch of Intelligent Carrier Route (ICR) - a powerful upgrade to saturation direct mail that combines neighborhood-level intelligence with low-cost postage efficiency.

ICR empowers marketers to retain the cost advantages of saturation mail while dramatically improving performance through smarter targeting. Using proprietary modeling, it identifies not only the highest-performing carrier routes - but also the most valuable neighborhoods within them. The result: fewer wasted impressions, more high-converting households, and sustained access to USPS saturation postage rates.

“Most brands doing saturation mail end up hitting a lot of the wrong households,” said Stephen Farr-Jones , Chief Strategy Officer of Triadex.“ICR helps our clients focus their budget on the right neighborhoods - where actual conversions happen - not just nearby homes. That's a strategic shift that delivers real revenue lift without complicating the process.”

Already seeing success in client pilots, ICR is now available to all Triadex clients as a drop-in enhancement to existing mail campaigns.

Key Benefits of Intelligent Carrier Route



10–25% higher ROI vs. standard saturation mail (based on internal benchmarks)

No customer list required – ideal for acquisition or new market entry

Powered by proprietary modeling built in-house at Triadex

Keeps postage and print formats unchanged Seamless integration with existing campaign workflows

Best Fit For



Franchise and multi-unit businesses seeking store-level growth

Restaurants, home and auto services, dental/medical clinics Campaigns focused on acquisition, reactivation, or retention

To learn more about Intelligent Carrier Route, visit or contact ....

About Triadex

Triadex is a leading provider of intelligent, hyperlocal marketing solutions for multi-unit businesses and franchises. With over 20 years of experience and access to 3+ billion data points, Triadex helps brands drive measurable ROI through AI-powered targeting, data-driven strategy, and omnichannel campaigns. Committed to sustainability, Triadex also offers an industry-first Environmental Offset Program to help clients reduce their marketing footprint while growing their business.