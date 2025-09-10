Islandboy Spices Brings Four All-Natural Spice Blends To People Everywhere Via New Partnership With Kehe Distributors

MENAFN - GetNews) Beginning this month, people will be able to bring authentic Caribbean flavor home with Islandboy Spices and KeHE Distributors







Islandboy Spices is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with KeHE Distributors, which will bring authentic Caribbean flavors to people everywhere beginning September 24, 2025.

Islandboy Spices offers authentic Caribbean spice blends that are all natural, preservative-free, low sodium, and made with no MSG, additives, or GMOs. Each handcrafted blend from Islandboy Spices is bold and rooted in island tradition, designed to transform everyday dishes with Caribbean flavor. Islandboy Spices is partnering with KeHE Distributors, the nation's leading pure play wholesale food distribution company with more than 19 distribution centers. KeHE Distributors specializes in organic, natural, and fresh foods, making Islandboy Spices the perfect addition to its growing lineup.

Through this partnership, four delicious blends will be added including Beach Bum Rub for steaks and chops; Island Sun Rub, the perfect poultry seasoning; Tradewinds All-Purpose Blend; and Seafood Tsunami Blend.







"We are thrilled to partner with KeHE Distributors," said Ihsan Munir, founder of Islandboy Spices. "Their commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership will allow us to reach more customers and share our unique spice blends that are designed to elevate any meal."

"Islandboy Spices prides itself on offering products made in the USA that are all-natural, low-sodium, with no additives, preservatives, MSG, GMOs, or fillers - just ingredients you can pronounce. The Beach Bum Rub and other blends are crafted to complement high-quality meats and seafood, making them a must-have for home cooks and culinary enthusiasts alike."

The team at Islandboy Spices looks forward to this new partnership with KeHE Distributors. People everywhere will soon be able to bring home the fresh, bold flavors of the Caribbean through KeHE Distributors' distribution channels. Learn more now by visiting .

