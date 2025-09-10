Homelessness Is Not One Problem It's A Spectrum

MENAFN - GetNews)Homelessness is not a single problem with a single solution. It exists on a spectrum shaped by countless interwoven factors-and, like most complex social challenges, it resists quick fixes.

“At one end of that spectrum are the working poor, families living paycheck to paycheck and one unexpected crisis away from losing their homes,” said Kimberly Veith, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Harbor Healthcare .“On the other end are individuals with severe, persistent mental illness, often visible on our streets. And in between are countless others-families sleeping in cars, parents skipping meals, individuals bouncing from place to place-never certain what tomorrow will bring.”

Hard Truths About Homelessness

Drawing on more than 30 years in behavioral health, Veith shared the realities too often overlooked:



Women and children are most affected. Poverty disproportionately impacts single mothers, and safety net programs often fail them.

Most homelessness is invisible. Families are couch-surfing or temporarily sheltered, hidden from public view.

Perceptions are skewed. Men appear more visible, but many women survive by sacrificing dignity in unseen ways.

Mental illness is misunderstood. People with serious mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators. Housing is scarce. Locally, rents for two- or three-bedroom apartments average $3,000 per month, while affordable housing stock and landlord participation have declined since the pandemic.

Ocean County's Unique Challenge

Unlike many regions, Ocean County has no homeless shelter. While some residents suggest using vacant buildings, such properties are privately owned and funding to purchase, renovate, staff, and operate them does not exist. Churches help where they can, but resources are limited. Federal ARPA funds seeded some attempts, but systemic barriers remain.

“Each time the issue makes headlines, social media fills with simple solutions like 'just use the old Foodtown,'” Veith said.“But the reality is far more complex. Without sustained funding and structural support, no single property can solve this crisis.”

The Bigger Picture

Veith stressed that this is not a political debate-it is a reality shaped by policy.“Education, healthcare, housing, and behavioral health systems are all underfunded, siloed, and stretched to breaking,” she said.“Fixing one piece without addressing the rest is like nailing a new board to a house that's already on fire.”

As mentioned on NJ Breaking News , public opinion mirrors the spectrum itself: some feel no responsibility, while others believe every problem can and should be solved at any cost. Veith calls for balance.

What Works

Bright Harbor Healthcare points to solutions that combine prevention and response:

- Education and job training-especially for women and single parents-paired with childcare and food support housing aligned with real wages.

- Expanded access to long-term mental health and substance use treatment beds.

- Careful review of commitment laws to balance rights with public safety shelter options that provide dignity, not just a bed.

- Financial literacy and ongoing support to sustain stability.

A Call to Action

“Homelessness will not be solved by rhetoric, finger-pointing, or quick fixes,” Veith concluded.“It will not be solved by one sector, one political party, or one funding stream. It will take public will, private partnerships, and community-driven solutions. Because the people we are talking about are not 'the homeless.' They are our neighbors, our families, and part of our future. The measure of any community is not how it treats its most powerful, but how it cares for its most vulnerable.”