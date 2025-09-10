Slapbak To Perform At The Funk Lived Matter Festival At The Mint September 11Th

Los Angeles - The funk is alive and thriving in Los Angeles! On September 11, 2025, legendary funk innovators SlapBak will join forces with The LA Maggots and Official Biz at The Mint for the highly anticipated Funk Lived Matter Festival-a celebration dedicated to preserving and elevating the timeless power of funk music.

Known for pushing funk into the 21st century with raw energy, heavy grooves, and undeniable soul, SlapBak continues to prove why they remain at the forefront of the modern funk movement. Their dynamic performances and genre-bending sound have earned them recognition across the globe, all while keeping the spirit of funk authentic and unshakable.

Sharing the stage is The LA Maggots, a powerhouse tribute band committed to keeping funk alive worldwide. What began as a passionate fan collective of the Parliafunkadelicament Thang-loyal supporters of Parliament-Funkadelic, Bootsy's Rubber Band, and Brides of Funkenstein-has evolved into a professional group of musicians determined to preserve the funk legacy. As George Clinton once declared:“Y'all look like a gang of maggots.”

Adding even more electricity to the night is Official Biz (OBiz), a Southern California-based band of seasoned performers and producers who bring funk into the modern era with undeniable style. Known for their high-energy shows, they've shared the stage with El DeBarge, Chico DeBarge, Christopher Williams, Lyfe Jennings, Jon B, Brandy, Ray J, Jellybean Johnson (of Morris Day and The Time), and more. Drawing inspiration from icons like Prince, Morris Day and The Time, The Gap Band, and Earth, Wind & Fire, OBiz blends funk, R&B, and electro-dance into a fresh yet timeless groove. Led by bassist Dwayne“The Rugged” Cousin, with Janie“Bunny Hearts” Gafford and Diana“The Goddess” Ross on keys, Cody“Coyote” Breyer on guitar, and Chuck“Mr. Hervey” Hervey on drums, Official Biz guarantees a show that's as dynamic as it is unforgettable.

The Funk Lived Matter Festival is more than a show-it's a movement. By uniting trailblazers like SlapBak, torchbearers like The LA Maggots, and innovators like Official Biz, the festival ensures that funk's rich legacy continues to evolve, inspire, and bring communities together through the power of rhythm.