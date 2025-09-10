Meet 7 Figure Cartel, The Platform That Teaches Wholesalers What It Takes To Reach 7+ Figures

MENAFN - GetNews) Recent testimonials demonstrate the effectiveness of this expert-led platform. Select students are being accepted now.







Meet 7 Figure Cartel , the platform that is teaching wholesalers what they need to know to reach 7+ figures fast. Led by industry expert Nick Perry, 7 Figure Cartel has a proven track record of student success and is currently accepting its next round of students.







Perry got his start in the wholesale industry seven years ago and has reached momentous success in earning well over seven figures in record time. Now, he's teaching others how they can earn passive income while building an empire. Take, for example, Anthony Todesco, who earned $500,000 in just ten months when he started 7 Figure Cartel. Ben Toaff is America's top wholesaler and has earned $5 million in gross income using the strategies taught by Perry and the team at 7 Figure Cartel. Testimonial after testimonial paints a picture of success for those who want to reach seven figures and more.

7 Figure Cartel offers a dynamic approach to increasing return on investments, offering nationwide wholesaling and lead acquisition strategies.“This is the key to turning your struggling business into a wholesaling empire,” said Perry.







7 Figure Cartel teaches students what they need to know while helping them earn up to 15x returns on lead cost. Tools, scripts, KPIs, financing hacks, and a vault full of trade secrets are all part of the team's arsenal. Not only that, but students learn how to interview and hire the best talent and grow their business to new heights. Coaching, networking, one-on-one, and expert-curated resources are all woven together to deliver a fast track for wholesaling success.

Right now, Perry and his team are choosing their next round of 7 Figure Cartel students. Anyone considering joining the 900+ students who are already part of a highly successful ring of current and past students can now visit to learn more and find out how to secure an exclusive membership to this elite group.







ABOUT 7 FIGURE CARTEL

7 Figure Cartel teaches students how to successfully scale their wholesale-based businesses to 7+ figures.