Dr. Jennifer Robinson Advocates For Stronger Access To Mental Health Care And Community Support

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jennifer Robinson DetroitDetroit Psychiatrist Encourages Everyday Action and Awareness for Mental Wellness

Detroit, MI - September 10, 2025 - Dr. Jennifer Robinson, psychiatrist and founder of Integral Psychiatric and Recovery Services, is calling for broader awareness and local engagement around mental health care-especially for communities facing depression, anxiety, addiction, and stigma. Drawing from her own experiences treating complex psychiatric conditions and giving back through her church community, Dr. Robinson says that solutions often start closer to home than people think.

“You don't have to be a doctor or therapist to make a difference,” said Dr. Robinson.“Start by asking someone how they're really doing. Listen without judgement. That can be powerful.”

Mental Health in Numbers: Why This Matters Now

According to the National Institute of Mental Health:



Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults live with a mental illness (52.9 million in 2020).

Over 30% of adults with a mental health issue do not receive treatment. Among Black Americans, only 1 in 3 with mental illness receives treatment-often due to stigma, lack of access, or cultural barriers.



Dr. Robinson says this gap is one she sees every day in her practice.

“I work with people managing bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, substance use, or trauma,” she said.“Many waited years before seeking help, partly because they didn't know where to start or didn't think they could afford it.”

Her online psychiatry practice, IntegralPRS, was designed in part to address these access issues by offering remote consultations. But she emphasises that real change also happens offline-through church groups, family support, and local initiatives.

Bridging Health and Community Support

Outside her practice, Dr. Robinson regularly volunteers at Pure Word Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, donating time and resources to distribute food and clothing to families in need. She believes mental health should be treated as part of total wellness-including spiritual, social, and physical care.

“We can't separate mental health from the rest of life. If someone's hungry or isolated, of course that affects their mind,” she explained.“Helping someone get a meal or feel seen at church-that's psychiatric care, too, in its own way.”

An Advocate for Grassroots Mental Health Awareness

Dr. Robinson is encouraging Detroiters and others around the country to take simple steps to make mental wellness part of everyday life:



Start conversations:“Ask your kids how they're coping with school stress, or check in with an elderly neighbour. Don't assume people are okay because they're quiet.”

Support community programs: Donate to or volunteer with local mental health groups, food pantries, or youth outreach organisations.

Normalise therapy: Share your own stories of mental health care.“When people hear that you've been in therapy, it makes them feel less alone.” Garden or cook with others: Dr. Robinson notes that activities like cooking or gardening-two of her personal hobbies-can be simple but healing ways to bond and reduce anxiety.



Quote from the Field

“I love grilling and gardening because they remind me to slow down and be present,” Dr. Robinson said.“And when I cook for someone, it's a way of saying, 'I see you. You matter.' That's the message I want more people to hear.”

Call to Action: What You Can Do Today

Dr. Robinson urges everyone-not just professionals-to play a role in promoting mental health:



Reach out to one person this week and really listen.

Look up local organisations that need help with outreach. Share a mental health resource or hotline on social media.



“The work of healing doesn't only happen in an office or hospital,” she said.“It happens at your dinner table, in your church, in your neighbourhood. We all have a part to play.”