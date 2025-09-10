The Meatstick V Joins World-Class Brands With Red Dot Design Award 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Recognized internationally for durability, usability, and design, the MeatStick V is named among the world's top product designs.

The MeatStick V Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer has been honored with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 in the Kitchen Appliances category, one of the world's most respected design competitions.







The Red Dot Award recognizes outstanding design quality and innovation across industries. Judged by an international jury of design professionals, past winners have included global names such as Apple, Dyson, and BMW. In 2025, the MeatStick V stood out for its materials, construction, sensors, and connectivity, earning recognition among the top product designs of the year.

Why It Matters

The Red Dot recognition highlights the MeatStick V's ability to combine advanced technology with practical design. Built to perform in extreme cooking environments, it represents durability, usability, and precision for both home kitchens and outdoor grilling. Suitable for a wide range of cooking styles; from holida roasts to long barbecue smokes; it has been recognized for providing consistent performance across diverse applications.







Features and Advancements Recognized by the Jury:

Durability

● FireForge Dual-Shell Zirconia construction withstands flames and temperatures up to 1200°F (650°C).

● Engineered with IPX9K-rated waterproofing for durability in deep frying, dishwashing, and rapid temperature shifts.

Functionality

● Six precision sensors monitor internal and ambient temperatures.

● Wi-Fi connectivity enables unlimited range to monitor from anywhere, while Bluetooth 5.4 LE Coded PHY provides a wireless range of up to 900+ feet (275 meters).

● 50+ hour probe battery supports extended smoking sessions without interruption.







Design

● Sleek, ergonomic profile engineered for both delicate cuts and large roasts.

● USB-C Smart Base with magnetic mounting for charging and organized storage.

● Sustainable design reduces waste through rechargeable power and durable construction.

“ Its materials and construction, as well as its sensors and connectivity, make the MeatStick V a powerful tool for cooking and grilling applications,” noted the Red Dot jury.







Global Recognition

“This award validates our mission to create tools that are not only tough and accurate, but also beautifully designed,” said Mendel, CEO of The MeatStick.“ It also demonstrates the engineering quality that we provide not only to consumers, but also to global partners integrating our technology into appliances.”

To explore the MeatStick V or place an order, visit TheMeatStick. For updates on announcements, product news, and cooking inspiration, follow The MeatStick on Instagram.

About Soma Labs

Founded in 2017, Soma Labs LLC is a pioneer in wireless smart meat thermometer technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company serves a global community of home cooks, BBQ enthusiasts, and professional chefs. With award-winning design and durability, Soma Labs continues to push the boundaries of smart cooking innovation worldwide.