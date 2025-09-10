Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest Expands Lawn & Pest Services In Converse

MENAFN - GetNews)Thick Green healthy Lawn & Pest , a locally owned business serving Converse and surrounding areas, is proud to provide professional lawn care and pest control solutions designed to keep lawns lush, green, and healthy year-round.

Owner Joe Ortega brings more than a decade of experience to the company, ensuring every service is delivered with expertise and care. From fertilization and weed control to mosquito defense and turf health, Thick Green healthy Lawn & Pest helps homeowners protect and enhance their outdoor spaces.

“Our mission is simple-treat every lawn as if it were our own,” said Ortega.“We take pride in offering reliable solutions that give our customers the peace of mind that their lawns will stay thick, green, and pest-free.”

Recognized by locals as trusted converse lawn care experts , the company has earned a reputation for fair pricing, dependable service, and long-term results. Their personalized approach tailors treatments to local soil and climate conditions, ensuring maximum effectiveness.

Services include:



Fertilization and weed control

Fungus and disease management

Mosquito and pest defense Preventative lawn health programs

Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest proudly serves Converse, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Boerne, and nearby communities.

For more details or to request a free estimate, visit: