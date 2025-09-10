Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
River Hills Homes Unveils Exceptional Custom Home Offerings In New Braunfels & Hill Country


2025-09-10 07:12:19
(MENAFN- GetNews) New Braunfels, TX - September 10, 2025 - River Hills Homes , a trusted custom home builder founded by Lee Baker III in 2007, continues to bring personalized craftsmanship and transparent building practices to homeowners throughout New Braunfels and the Texas Hill Country-including communities like Boerne, Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, and San Antonio.

River Hills Homes offers both elegantly designed Signature Plans, efficient and value-conscious yet customizable, and fully bespoke design-build services. Giving clients endless possibilities while ensuring cost clarity and quality construction. Their fully digital, open-book approach means homeowners enjoy real-time access to documents, accounting transparency, and an in-house warranty: built on trust, not hidden fees.

Recognized as among the best custom home builders in New Braunfels , River Hills Homes is celebrated for blending craftsmanship with transparency, making building a dream home an enjoyable and reliable process.

Whether clients seek energy-efficient modern estates or timeless Hill Country retreats, River Hills Homes brings personalized attention at every stage-from property location and plan development to final walkthroughs.

For clients ready to experience custom home building at its finest, discover more at:

