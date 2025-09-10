Colombia Data Center Colocation Market Investment Surge To USD 363 Million By 2030: Bogotá Leads With 28 Data Centers Facilities Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Colombia Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Insights on 34 Colocation Data Center Facilities across Colombia

According to Arizton research, the Colombia data center colocation marke is witnessing rapid growth, with a market size of USD 81 million in 2024 expected to reach USD 363 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.4%. The market currently hosts around 25 operational facilities, a number set to rise as new investments are planned across the country. With average occupancy at 81.6% in 2024, driven by increasing cloud services and AI adoption, utilization is projected to reach 91% by 2030.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 363 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 28.40% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 914 thousand square feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 28.53 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 195 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Colombia AI Leap: From Campus Labs to Corporate Clouds

Colombia is emerging as a regional leader in artificial intelligence, with the government promoting innovation through research centers, AI-focused policies, and smart public services. Investments in digital infrastructure and talent development are laying the foundation for widespread AI adoption. In August 2024, the country launched its first AI faculty at the University of Caldas, aiming to transform education and technology. At the same time, telecom and tech companies are expanding networks to support AI and cloud solutions. As businesses increasingly implement AI to optimize operations and make data-driven decisions, Colombia is accelerating its digital transformation and establishing itself as a hub for AI-driven growth in Latin America.

Why Bogotá Is Colombia's Most Cost-Effective Data Center Hub

Bogotá continues to be the foremost hub for data center growth in Colombia, characterized by a focused expansion of advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions. The city currently supports 19 operational data centers, with 9 additional facilities under development, reinforcing its role as a key driver of the country's digital infrastructure. Bogotá's competitive edge is further strengthened by its cost efficiency, development costs are estimated at $7–$8 per watt, as reported by the Turner & Townsend 2024 data center cost index, positioning the city as an attractive investment destination for both regional and global technology providers.

Colombia Smart City Revolution: Santa Cruz de Mompox Leads the Way to a 100% Connected Future

Colombia is emerging as a regional leader in technological innovation, leveraging IoT, AI, and big data to transform how cities operate. The Digital Transformation Policy and Ciudades 4.0 strategy are driving smart urban development that balances economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability. Medellin is pioneering AI-driven urban projects, while Santa Cruz de Mompox is set to become Latin America's first fully 100% smart city, showcasing a model for innovation-led urban transformation. Barranquilla is advancing technology adoption to boost trade, logistics, and connectivity. Collectively, these initiatives position Colombia as a strategic hub for smart urbanization and technology-driven growth in the region.

Explore full insights and investment opportunities in Colombia data center colocation market here:

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Kio Networks

Equinix

Claro

Tecto Data Centers (V)

EdgeUno

Tigo

IPXON Networks

Cirion Technologies

GlobeNet Telecom

HostDime

Etix Everywhere

Takoda Data Centers

Grupo ZFB

Grupo GTD

IFX Networks Sencinet

New Operators



Ascenty

Scala Data Centers

EdgeConneX DHAmericas

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



What factors are driving the Colombia data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Colombian data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Colombia? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Colombia by 2030

