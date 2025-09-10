Export Growth Exceeds 40%, Xishan, Wuxi's“E-Scooters” Charge Into Global Markets

MENAFN - GetNews) Honking through North American rural roads, revving past Western European castles, and zipping along Southeast Asian streets... Electric motorcycles and bicycles from Xishan have become the "dream rides" for a growing number of people around the world.

Recently, the General Administration of Customs reported that in 2024, the export value of China's electric motorcycles and bicycles surpassed RMB 40 billion for the first time, with its production capacity accounting for over 80% of the global total. As a competitive pillar industry of Xishan, the exports of these "two-wheeled electric vehicles (electric motorcycles and bicycles)" have also seen a soaring growth.

In 2024, there were 246 enterprises engaged in exporting“two-wheeled electric vehicles” in Xishan District, achieving an annual export volume of USD 600 million-a year-on-year increase of 40.9%, which accounted for 10.5% of the district's total exports. Among these, the export of complete electric motorcycles and electric bicycles reached 1.264 million sets, up 68.8% year-on-year, with an export value of USD 390 million, a year-on-year rise of 48.4%.

What drives Xishan's "e-scooters" to dominate overseas markets? In recent years, Xishan has stepped up efforts to promote the clustered development and upgrading of its electric vehicle industry. While thriving in the domestic market, it has explored broader overseas horizons, advancing toward a 100-billion-yuan industrial scale.

"Innovation + Localization": Forging a Star of Domestic Brands

Xishan's electric vehicle industry accounts for one-third of China's total scale, boasting a complete industrial chain and home to leading enterprises such as Yadea, Tailg, Sunra, Aima, and Xiaodao. Leveraging their solid industrial foundation and innovative capabilities, these long-established enterprises have achieved remarkable results in their global expansion, enhancing the reputation of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China".

From the popular "electric three-wheelers" in small American towns to smart electric scooters and self-balancing autonomous two-wheelers, Xishan-made electric vehicles have frequently“gone viral” online.

Localization is key to gaining a firm foothold overseas. On one hand, Xishan's electric vehicle manufacturers have deeply adapted to local demands and usage conditions, adopting flexible production methods to create down-to-earth customized models that "fit local needs". On the other hand, they have shifted from "exporting products" to "exporting brands". Xishan District encourages "two-wheeled electric vehicle" enterprises to invest in key countries, strengthen international brand building, and expand overseas marketing networks. Currently, over 20 production bases have been established in more than 10 countries.

As an industry leader, Yadea has actively pursued a brand localization strategy in overseas markets, realizing full-scale global expansion covering R&D, production, supply, sales, and after-sales services. In 2024, enterprises including Yadea, Sunra, and Tailg successively set up factories in Indonesia, prompting parts suppliers like Yongneng Vehicle Industry to follow suit. Meanwhile, enterprises such as Saige and Ofero have established over 2,000 overseas sales stores in more than 40 countries, including the United States and Indonesia.







Exterior View of Yadea's Factory

"Cross-Border E-Commerce + Industrial Cluster": Speeding Up Ecosystem Building

The Yangtze River Delta (Wuxi) Electric Vehicle Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park, located in Xidong New Town, is the first district-level strategic cooperation project between Xishan and Alibaba in the Province. It has built“four centers”-a cross-border product sourcing center, a talent development center, a startup incubation center, and an ecological service center-to help electric vehicle enterprises expand globally. Since its launch in October 2023, the park has driven over USD 30 million in cross-border e-commerce transactions, attracted 20 industrial projects to settle in, and received more than 200 visits and inspections involving over 2,000 people.







Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park

Guided by the "cross-border e-commerce + electric vehicle industrial cluster" model, Xishan has accelerated the development of its electric vehicle industry ecosystem. Currently, over 30 enterprises, including Yadea, Sunra, and Mifeng, conduct business on major cross-border e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, TEMU, and eBay. In 2024, the cross-border e-commerce export value of Xishan's electric vehicle enterprises exceeded RMB 600 million. Among them, Tenghui achieved over RMB 100 million in cross-border e-commerce exports, while Zhongxing and Mifeng each exceeded RMB 30 million.

Overseas warehouses provide a crucial support for cross-border e-commerce development. At present, 7 electric vehicle enterprises in Xishan-including Tailg and Tarazon-have set up 14 overseas warehouses in 9 countries. Zhongxing, the first demonstration enterprise for cross-border electric vehicle exports in Xishan District, achieved a year-on-year growth of over 500% in cross-border e-commerce exports under the 9710 mode in 2024, thanks to its "professional team + overseas warehouse" model.

"Policy Support + Platform Backing": Accelerating "Group Overseas Expansion"

The global success of Xishan's enterprises cannot be achieved without strong local support. In recent years, Xishan District has rolled out consistent policies to support the electric vehicle industry, adhering to a "six-drive" strategy covering "platform construction, brand cultivation, policy guidance, activity support, business model innovation, and marketing network expansion" to promote high-quality foreign trade development of "two-wheeled electric vehicles".

The national-level base has been“further expanded and strengthened”. As early as 2016, Xishan applied for and established the National Foreign Trade Transformation and Upgrading Base (Motorcycles and New Energy Vehicles) in Xishan District, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province. Currently, the base houses 660 enterprises engaged in electric vehicle manufacturing and supporting services, including 145 enterprises above the designated size (enterprises with annual revenue meeting the national standard for large-scale enterprises). Among these, 58 are complete vehicle manufacturers and 87 are parts suppliers.

In September 2022, the Xishan District Electric Vehicle Foreign Trade Association was founded. In October 2023, a strategic cooperation framework agreement was signed with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products. In June 2024, the China Wuxi Overseas Cooperation of Electric Vehicle Industry High-Quality Development Fair and Procurement Matching Conference was held in Xishan.







Development Fair

According to the head of the District Bureau of Commerce, this year Xishan District will continue to accelerate the layout of the cross-border e-commerce industry, further implement the "100 Exhibitions, 1,000 People for Market Expansion" trade promotion plan, and organize electric vehicle enterprises to "go global in groups" to secure orders and expand markets, providing solid support for their overseas development. (Text/Photos by Xi Xuan)