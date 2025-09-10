Action Education's 9Th Entrepreneurs' Day: Empowering New Growth For Chinese Enterprises Through Three Dimensions

MENAFN - GetNews) From September 9 to 10, Shanghai became the focal point of China's economy as the 9th Entrepreneurs' Day was grandly held and successfully concluded. This annual ideological conference, hosted by Action Education and themed“Achieving Leading Growth Potential,” attracted over a thousand entrepreneur representatives from around the world. The event formed a complete and logical growth methodology loop, providing clear growth directions for Chinese enterprises navigating the economic transition, covering macroeconomic trend interpretations, meso-level industry practice sharing, and micro-level enterprise operational strategies.







As a high-end exchange platform for global entrepreneurs, this year's festival presented a rich array of content, offering attendees a“growth feast” that combined high-level thinking with practical value. In the macro prediction session, several influential guests provided crucial guidance for enterprises to grasp the trends of the times. Noted economist, Zhu Min, delivered a keynote speech titled“Growth Amid Uncertainty,” analyzing the reshaping role of the turbulent international situation on the global economic landscape. He pointed out that AI technology has evolved from an "auxiliary tool" to a "core production factor." To achieve breakthroughs in the new cycle, enterprises must reconstruct the“AI + business” growth structure, integrating data-driven approaches, algorithm optimization, and green sustainability into the entire chain of research and development, production, and marketing to open new incremental spaces in existing competition.







Li Jian, Chairman and CEO of Action Education, focused on organizational capability building in his speech on“How to Build an AI-Driven Organization,” providing specific actionable recommendations. He emphasized that the core of an AI-driven organization is not just“having AI technology,” but rather“possessing AI thinking.” Enterprises need to approach talent development, process optimization, and cultural transformation to establish an organizational mechanism of“rapid learning, continuous iteration, and data-driven decision-making,” allowing AI technology to truly empower enterprise growth.

Furthermore, strategic research expert and Vice President of the Chinese Sun Tzu Military Strategy Research Association, Hong Bing, shared insights on“Seeking Breakthroughs with Sun Tzu's Art of War,” combining Eastern management wisdom with modern enterprise operations. He proposed breakthrough ideas of“defeating the strong with the weak and winning through the unexpected,” providing new perspectives for enterprises to navigate complex market environments. Deng Delong, Global President of Trout Partners, in his speech“How Great Companies Are Built,” discussed the commonality among great enterprises, which lies in“focusing on core value and occupying user mindset,” offering theoretical support for building long-term competitive advantage. Additionally, Chen Jun, a principal lecturer for Action Education's“Entrepreneur EMBA” program and founder of China's large marketing management, delivered a themed talk on“Deepening Channels,” explaining how to enhance enterprise growth by tapping potential and building capabilities at the marketing channel level. Jiang Zhubing, Chief Performance Mentor of Action Education and principal lecturer for the“Strategic Performance” segment, presented on“Activating Organizations for Counter-Cyclical Growth,” deeply analyzing performance systems adapted to the new market environment, from mechanisms to human factors, to activate organizational strength and enhance enterprise growth.





























































At the meso-level guidance, this year's event showcased“Top Ten Leading Enterprises” and“Top Ten Entrepreneurs Practice Sharing,” allowing participants to see“replicable growth paradigms.” Confirmed attendees from leading brands in China's retail, apparel, and entertainment sectors, demonstrated the growth journey from“small enterprises” to“industry leaders” as part of Action Education's industry-leading teaching and research demonstration base. They analyzed key strategies for leveraging, navigating, and leading through different development cycles. The real-world cases of the 2025“Top Ten Entrepreneurs” became a focal point, as these entrepreneurs from industries like manufacturing, healthcare, cultural tourism, and furniture shared their methodologies for achieving counter-cyclical growth through their own experiences.

At the micro-practice level, this year's event went beyond“theoretical sharing” to provide truly actionable ideas for enterprise growth. The ten industry leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and cultural tourism served as“successful examples” of counter-cyclical growth. Their practices serve as“living textbooks” for enterprises to break through growth dilemmas.







Currently, China is in an economic transition period, with enterprises facing growth pressures and challenges such as low-dimensional competition and price wars, which hinder industry ecology and high-quality development. The 9th Entrepreneurs' Day was timely in providing“actionable and replicable” growth solutions for the private economy. Whether through the macro guidance of experts like Zhu Min and Li Jian, the meso-level practices of leading enterprises and the top entrepreneurs, or the micro-level actionable strategies, the festival is helping businesses escape“involution” and shift towards“value competition.”