KUNDAL Unveils '10X Caffeine Strengthening Scalp Serum' -A Targeted Breakthrough In At-Home Hair Care

Premium personal care brand KUNDAL has introduced its latest innovation, the 10X Caffeine Strengthening Scalp Serum, designed to deliver professional-level scalp care in the comfort of one's home. The product is officially launched and now conveniently available for purchase on Amazon, expanding accessibility to consumers in the US.

A six-time winner of Korea's First Brand Awards in the Scalp Care category, KUNDAL has leveraged its expertise to develop a solution that addresses one of the most pressing concerns for consumers today - targeted scalp strengthening management.

At the core of the formula is a powerful blend of over 10 caffeine complexes, officially recognized by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for alleviating hair loss symptoms. Each serum also contains over 10 million turmeric cell exosomes, a European patented raw material derived through advanced plant stem cell technology, which helps to balance weakened scalps. To enhance the user experience, KUNDAL's in-house perfumer has created a refreshing herbal mint fragrance that soothes the senses while revitalizing the scalp.

The serum's efficacy is backed by rigorous human application tests, showing:

. Noticeable boost in scalp elasticity and hydration

. Successful completion of 23 safety verification tests

. Proven suitability for sensitive skin







Designed with a precision applicator, the serum ensures effortless use on localized areas such as receding hairlines, while its portable packaging makes it convenient for on-the-go scalp care.

According to Julie Sun, Director of KUNDAL's Overseas Business Division:

“Following the global success of our caffeine-based shampoo, treatment, and tonic ranges, we recognized a growing consumer demand for more specialized solutions. This serum offers a precise, effective, and convenient way to manage targeted scalp concerns - such as hair thinning - at home. We will continue to expand our lineup with innovative products to address diverse healthy scalp needs.”

The KUNDAL 10X Caffeine Strengthening Scalp Serum is now available on Amazon, offering consumers worldwide a trusted, effective solution for healthier hair and scalp.

Amazon :