Dark Side Of EU Bureaucracy Unveiled In EUROGLASS By Lika Vetra

Frankfurt, Germany - After five years inside the toxic corridors of a European Union agency, author Lika Vetra transforms personal experience into a gripping corporate mystery. Her new novel, EUROGLASS , pulls back the curtain on the hidden side of European institutions-where politics, power, and personal ambition collide.

“In the beginning, writing was therapy and a touch of revenge,” says Vetra.“But as the story evolved, it became a reflection on the inner workings of EU institutions.”

At the heart of the novel is Maxim, a Russian expat who joins the European Agency for Innovation Support. Expecting to work with inspiring professionals, he instead finds himself framed by the Agency's executive director, Carlos. As Maxim uncovers conspiracies and corruption, he must choose: surrender to the system or fight back with methods that challenge the very values Europe claims to defend.

Why Readers Will Love EUROGLASS



Fast-paced & engaging: Just 70,000 words, perfect for mystery lovers and book clubs.

Behind-the-scenes intrigue: A candid look at European bureaucracy.

Rich discussion potential: The controversial plot ensures lively debates among readers. Unique perspective: Insights into the Russian mindset, rooted in the author's background.

About the Author

Lika Vetra was born in Moscow in 1978 to a Jewish mother and Sri Lankan father. A graduate of MGIMO, Russia's top diplomatic school, she has worked in journalism, public relations, and communications for EU institutions in Germany.

Her previous work includes the Russian-language novel Mead of Poetry. With EUROGLASS, her debut novel in English, Vetra blends personal experience, fiction, and sharp political observation.

An outspoken activist, she supports Ukraine and Israel while opposing Putin's regime and antisemitism in Europe.

Availability: EUROGLASS is available now on Amazon and Kindle.

Book Name: Euroglass

Author Name: Lika Vetra

ISBN Number: 1967963681

