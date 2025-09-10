Australian Startup Mazaal AI Aims To Bring Human-Like Decision-Making To Business Automation

When Enod Bataa founded Mazaal AI in 2023, he saw a gap between what artificial intelligence promised and what most businesses could realistically use.

The Australian startup, backed by NVIDIA and supported by the New South Wales government, has built a platform that allows companies to automate routine tasks simply by describing them in plain English. No coding, no technical expertise required.

Bataa, a former McKinsey QuantumBlack consultant and AI researcher, said his experience working with global firms revealed a consistent problem:“Businesses were drowning in repetitive work, but the tools to automate it were either too complex or too expensive.”

Mazaal AI's“AI builder” feature lets users converse with the system to create automations on the spot. The company says its approach goes beyond traditional workflow automation by introducing what it calls“agentic” AI, digital assistants that can not only process information but also make context-aware decisions.

For example, when a customer requests a bulk discount outside standard policy, a Mazaal AI agent might check inventory, review order history, draft a personalized reply, and then pause to ask a manager whether to approve the discount.“It's a human-in-the-loop design,” Bataa said.“You stay in control, but you don't have to handle every step yourself.”

Built on Advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation technology, Mazaal AI agents combine large language models with a company's internal knowledge base, allowing them to retrieve information from documents, databases, or websites and trigger real-world actions, from creating service tickets to scheduling follow-ups. The system learns from corrections and adapts over time.

The technology is being used by small retailers to manage inventory, service providers to streamline onboarding, and larger enterprises to speed up customer support. Bataa says the goal is to make sophisticated AI“as accessible as hiring a new team member.”

Mazaal AI joins a growing list of companies betting that the next wave of workplace automation will rely on AI systems that can think more like employees, blending decision-making with execution, rather than simply moving data from one program to another.

For more information about Mazaal AI, visit mazaal .