Wishew Becomes First-Ever Fundraising Social Network Invited To UNESCO Global Summit On Inclusion

Wishew, the groundbreaking social fundraising platform that empowers users to transform dreams into reality through short-form video"wishes," has been officially invited by UNESCO to participate in its upcoming global summit on anti-discrimination and social inclusion. This marks the first time a platform of its kind has been recognized on a global stage by UNESCO. The invitation affirms Wishew's unique fusion of technology, empathy, and purpose-driven innovation.







Founded in 2024 by Giacomo Vose (CEO), Antonino Risicato (CMO), and Vincenzo De Caro (COO), Wishew has redefined online fundraising by combining storytelling with generosity. The platform makes micro-donations a viral gesture of support, not just a transaction. With over $15 million raised and a global user base rapidly expanding across Europe, the U.S., and Africa, Wishew is establishing itself as a transformative force in the future of digital philanthropy.

“This invitation from UNESCO is more than a milestone. It's a signal that the world is ready for platforms built on compassion,” said CEO Giacomo Vose.“We're not chasing likes. We're building shared aspirations,” added CMO Antonino Risicato. COO Vincenzo De Caro stated,“This moment reaffirms our belief that the future belongs to communities united by generosity, not algorithms.”

Bridging Technology, Equity, and Human Dignity

Wishew's core model is built on simplicity. Anyone can post a video wish, whether for education, health, creative dreams, or acts of kindness and receive voluntary micro-donations from a supportive global community. What sets Wishew apart is its emotion-driven discovery feed, non-competitive architecture, and a deeply inclusive approach to storytelling.

In partnership with African Fashion Gate, a social impact association founded by Nicola Paparusso and supported by global leaders including Maki Mandela, Wishew is actively contributing to global efforts in human rights, cultural diplomacy, and eradicating discrimination through impactful action.

A Social Network Where Humanity Comes First







Available on both the App Store and Google Play, Wishew is designed to be more than a platform. It is a safe space for real expression, where users are not judged by engagement metrics but supported for who they are and what they dream of.

Key features include:



60-second video wish fundraising

Multi-format emotional storytelling

Community-powered discovery based on authenticity Pressure-free, comparison-free social space

About Wishew

Wishew is a UK-based fundraising social platform with subsidiaries in the United States and Italy. Founded in 2024, it offers users a unique opportunity to share their aspirations through short videos and receive support through voluntary micro-donations. With a mission to foster genuine connection, emotional storytelling, and equitable giving, Wishew has raised over $15 million USD and continues to partner with global movements for inclusion and social justice.

As Wishew prepares to join UNESCO's 2026 Global Summit, its message is clear. Philanthropy belongs to everyone. The future is generous.