Wishew Becomes First-Ever Fundraising Social Network Invited To UNESCO Global Summit On Inclusion
Founded in 2024 by Giacomo Vose (CEO), Antonino Risicato (CMO), and Vincenzo De Caro (COO), Wishew has redefined online fundraising by combining storytelling with generosity. The platform makes micro-donations a viral gesture of support, not just a transaction. With over $15 million raised and a global user base rapidly expanding across Europe, the U.S., and Africa, Wishew is establishing itself as a transformative force in the future of digital philanthropy.
“This invitation from UNESCO is more than a milestone. It's a signal that the world is ready for platforms built on compassion,” said CEO Giacomo Vose.“We're not chasing likes. We're building shared aspirations,” added CMO Antonino Risicato. COO Vincenzo De Caro stated,“This moment reaffirms our belief that the future belongs to communities united by generosity, not algorithms.”
Bridging Technology, Equity, and Human Dignity
Wishew's core model is built on simplicity. Anyone can post a video wish, whether for education, health, creative dreams, or acts of kindness and receive voluntary micro-donations from a supportive global community. What sets Wishew apart is its emotion-driven discovery feed, non-competitive architecture, and a deeply inclusive approach to storytelling.
In partnership with African Fashion Gate, a social impact association founded by Nicola Paparusso and supported by global leaders including Maki Mandela, Wishew is actively contributing to global efforts in human rights, cultural diplomacy, and eradicating discrimination through impactful action.
A Social Network Where Humanity Comes First
Available on both the App Store and Google Play, Wishew is designed to be more than a platform. It is a safe space for real expression, where users are not judged by engagement metrics but supported for who they are and what they dream of.
Key features include:
-
60-second video wish fundraising
Multi-format emotional storytelling
Community-powered discovery based on authenticity
Pressure-free, comparison-free social space
About Wishew
Wishew is a UK-based fundraising social platform with subsidiaries in the United States and Italy. Founded in 2024, it offers users a unique opportunity to share their aspirations through short videos and receive support through voluntary micro-donations. With a mission to foster genuine connection, emotional storytelling, and equitable giving, Wishew has raised over $15 million USD and continues to partner with global movements for inclusion and social justice.
As Wishew prepares to join UNESCO's 2026 Global Summit, its message is clear. Philanthropy belongs to everyone. The future is generous.
