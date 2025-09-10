Texas Sumo Game Rental Unveils Festive 2025 Christmas Party Rentals Lineup

MENAFN - GetNews)



"6 New Winter-Themed Rentals for Christmas Parties and Festivals in the DFW Area"Texas Sumo Game Rental launches new 2025 Christmas rentals, including gingerbread bounce houses, festive slides, and holiday inflatables, perfect for corporate parties, festivals, and family events.

Dallas, TX - September 10, 2025 - Texas Sumo Game Rental, the go-to provider of immersive event entertainment across North Texas, proudly announces its expanded collection of Christmas-themed party rentals for 2025. From enchanting inflatables to immersive photo experiences, these all-new holiday attractions promise to make Christmas gatherings more magical than ever.

Featured 2025 Christmas Party Offerings

Texas Sumo's New Party Rentals for 2025 include a festive selection of holiday-themed inflatables:



20 ft Christmas Tree Combo Rental – A towering holiday inflatable built for interactive fun and festive spectacle-ideal as a centerpiece for holiday parties and winter festivals

Gingerbread Playland Bounce House Rental – Step into a whimsical gingerbread village with this charming bounce house, perfect for bringing sweet holiday cheer to celebrations.

Santa Claus Igloo Bounce House Rental – Combine the warmth of Santa's presence with wintery enchantment in this unique bounce house that's sure to delight party-goers of all ages

Gingerbread Bounce House with Slide Combo Rental – A delightful fusion of bouncing and sliding fun, styled as a life-sized gingerbread house-“a sweet addition” to any festive event

Polar Bear Arctic Plunge Slide Rental – Bring the thrill of a winter wonderland with this dramatic inflatable slide featuring a polar bear and penguins-for unforgettable, chilly fun Gingerbread Obstacle Course Rental – Challenge attendees with a festive, fast-paced obstacle course styled as a 47‐ft gingerbread house-ideal for playful competition and laughter



These festive attractions complement Texas Sumo's robust offerings-including giant snow globes, themed photo booths, trackless trains, and interactive extras-already available through their Christmas & Winter Party Rentals category.

More Than 30 Years of Enchanting Events

With over 30 years of experience serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area, Texas Sumo Game Rentals boasts the largest selection of event games and inflatables in all of Texas. Their fully insured operations, expert delivery fleet, and onsite support ensure seamless, stress-free holiday event planning

Contact Texas Sumo Game Rental at (214) 357-7077 or visit their website to reserve your 2025 holiday rentals today.