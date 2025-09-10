Under The Leadership Of Clare Manale, Lone Wolf Roofing Is Setting A New Quality Standard In The Roofing Market Of Metairie, LA

Lone Wolf Roofing, a 100% female-owned and locally operated company, is proud to announce its wide range of roofing services tailored to withstand the Gulf Coast's toughest conditions. Recognized among the most trusted roofing contractors metairie la, the company continues to deliver top-tier craftsmanship and customer-focused service across Metairie, Jefferson, Kenner, and surrounding communities.

Shingle Roofing Solutions

As one of the most reliable roofing contractors metairie, Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in asphalt shingle installation and repair. From storm damage restoration to complete roof replacement, the team ensures every shingle roof is designed to endure Louisiana's extreme humidity and hurricane seasons. Residents searching for dependable metairie roofing services can rely on Lone Wolf for long-lasting protection and style.

TPO Roofing Services

Flat roof owners benefit from the company's advanced TPO roofing installations. Known for energy efficiency, UV resistance, and durability, TPO roofing is a popular choice for local businesses and modern homes. With a reputation that sets them apart from other roofing companies in metairie la, Lone Wolf Roofing uses only premium materials engineered for the Gulf Coast climate.

Cedar Roofing for Timeless Appeal

For homeowners seeking natural beauty and durability, Lone Wolf Roofing offers cedar shingle and shake installations. This option provides excellent insulation and resistance to rot and insects, making it a preferred choice for discerning clients. Local property owners often choose Lone Wolf over other roofers metairie la for their expertise in handling Louisiana's demanding weather.

Slate Roofing Built to Last

Slate roofing combines elegance with resilience, offering fire resistance and an exceptionally long lifespan. Lone Wolf Roofing's team of skilled specialists delivers expert slate installation and repair, helping homeowners protect their property while enhancing curb appeal. Their knowledge of local conditions positions them as leading roofing contractors metairie la.

Tile Roofing for Style and Strength

Homeowners interested in lasting beauty and low maintenance turn to Lone Wolf Roofing's clay and concrete tile roofing systems. These solutions not only enhance architectural appeal but also provide exceptional defense against humidity, storms, and heat. The company's tile roofing expertise makes it a standout among top-rated roofing companies in metairie la.

A Woman-Led Legacy of Excellence

Lone Wolf Roofing was founded by Clare Manale, a New Orleans native, state champion athlete, and LSU Medical School graduate. Clare transitioned from nursing into remodeling and construction with a mission to transform the industry's reputation for customer service. Under her leadership, Lone Wolf Roofing has grown into one of the most customer-driven roofing contractors metairie has to offer.

As a hands-on business owner and mother of three, Clare leads with integrity, daily communication, and an unwavering commitment to satisfaction. Every project, from inspection to close-out, reflects the company's promise that no job is complete until the customer is 100% satisfied.

Certified Quality and Trusted Service

With certifications including Fortified Roofer, GAF PRO CONTRACTOR, and IKO Preferred Contractor status, Lone Wolf Roofing ensures homeowners receive only the highest quality workmanship. From shingle to slate, the company's wide array of services set the standard for metairie roofing excellence.

About Lone Wolf Roofing

Lone Wolf Roofing, based in Metairie, Louisiana, is a fully female-owned roofing company offering premium roofing solutions across the Greater New Orleans area. Founded by Clare Manale, the company is dedicated to blending superior craftsmanship with unmatched customer care. Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in shingle, TPO, cedar, slate, and tile roofing systems, providing solutions built to withstand Louisiana's toughest weather conditions.

For more information about Lone Wolf Roofing and its services, please visit:

For any inquiry, call 5042306512 or email ....

Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States