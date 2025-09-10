Lone Wolf Roofing Expands Its Reputable Roofing Services In Metairie, Offering Comprehensive Roofing Solutions For Homeowners And Businesses

Lone Wolf Roofing, a 100% female-owned company led by Clare Manale, is proud to announce a full range of roofing solutions tailored to the unique climate and needs of Metairie and surrounding communities. From concrete and metal to flat and rubber systems, Lone Wolf Roofing delivers quality craftsmanship, premium materials, and unmatched customer care, earning its reputation as one of the most trusted roofing companies Metairie homeowners and businesses rely on.

Concrete Roofing Solutions

As a premier roofing company Metairie, Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in concrete roof installation and repair. Whether a home has suffered storm damage, requires a complete replacement, or is in the process of new construction, the company provides expert guidance and service. Concrete tile and slab roofing not only deliver strength but also enhance curb appeal, making them a popular choice for Metairie and nearby areas such as Jefferson and Kenner.

EPDM Roofing Services

For property owners needing reliable flat roof protection, Lone Wolf Roofing installs and repairs durable EPDM systems. These energy-efficient rubber roofs resist leaks, UV damage, and heavy rains, making them ideal for Louisiana's demanding climate. Businesses and homeowners seeking roof repair in Metairie will find Lone Wolf's EPDM solutions to be cost-effective and long-lasting.

Rubber Roofing Installation and Repair

As a local leader among metairie roofing contractors, Lone Wolf Roofing offers advanced rubber roofing services, including EPDM and TPO systems. These materials are chosen for their superior waterproofing, flexibility, and resilience in the face of hurricanes and extreme humidity. With Lone Wolf, property owners can count on dependable roof repair Metairie LA that extends the life of their roof and adds long-term value.

Flat Roofing Expertise

Flat roofs demand specialized attention, especially in regions with high rainfall and potential for standing water. Lone Wolf Roofing is a trusted roofing company Metairie residents turn to for flat roof repair, replacement, and installation. Whether for residential homes or commercial spaces, the company provides solutions that combine weather resistance with energy efficiency, ensuring reliable protection year-round.

Metal Roofing Solutions

Known for unmatched durability and sleek design, metal roofing is another specialty at Lone Wolf Roofing. With hurricane-force winds, high humidity, and harsh sun common in the area, metal roofs provide long-term defense against Louisiana's toughest weather conditions. As one of the most customer-focused roofing companies Metairie has to offer, Lone Wolf Roofing installs strong, low-maintenance systems designed to stand the test of time.

A Legacy of Service and Care

Founded by Clare Manale, Lone Wolf Roofing is more than a construction company; it's a family-driven business built on integrity and trust. Clare's journey began with Lone Wolf Renovations, but her vision for stronger customer relationships and a greater focus on exterior remodeling led her to relaunch the brand as Lone Wolf Roofing. Today, she combines her background in nursing and her passion for home transformation to ensure every customer feels valued.

Clare, a proud mother of three sons, remains hands-on in every aspect of the business, from inspections to project completion. Her philosophy is simple: the customer is always right, and no job is finished until the client is 100% satisfied. This commitment has helped Lone Wolf Roofing become one of the most reliable metairie roofing contractors for homeowners seeking quality, service, and accountability.

Certified Excellence

Lone Wolf Roofing backs its promise of quality with industry-recognized certifications, including Fortified Roofer, GAF PRO CONTRACTOR, and IKO Preferred Contractor status. These accreditations ensure that every project meets the highest standards of safety, durability, and performance.

Building for the Future

From roof repair in Metairie to large-scale replacements, Lone Wolf Roofing combines expertise with premium materials to help Louisiana homeowners build back stronger. With the right certifications, licenses, and a customer-first approach, Lone Wolf Roofing continues to set the standard among roofing companies Metairie families and businesses trust.

For more information or to schedule a free roof inspection or estimate, visit .

For more information about Lone Wolf Roofing and its services, please visit:

For any inquiry, call 5042306512 or email ....

Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States