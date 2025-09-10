Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson Releases When Dragons Kill: A Chilling, Psychologically Driven Short Story Collection That Dares Readers To Confront The Monsters Within

MENAFN - GetNews)



"When Dragons Kill: Stories of Madness, Betrayal, and the Monsters Within By Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson"Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson's When Dragons Kill: Stories of Madness, Betrayal, and the Monsters Within is a chilling short story collection that blends psychological thrillers with scientific insight. Drawing on his career as a neuroscientist and forensic psychiatrist, Johnson explores themes of guilt, betrayal, addiction, and redemption across ten haunting tales. Already likened to Shirley Jackson and Gillian Flynn, the book is now available on Amazon.

10 September, 2025 - World-renowned neuroscientist and forensic psychiatrist Prof . Dr. Bankole A. Johnson unveils "When Dragons Kill: Stories of Madness, Betrayal, and the Monsters Within," a dark and compelling short story collection that explores the razor-thin line between sanity and chaos. With gripping narratives drawn from decades of clinical experience, this work challenges readers to examine their own inner demons.

Across ten haunting stories, Johnson takes us through psychological battlegrounds, including family homes, courtrooms, psychiatric wards, and global settings, revealing how darkness emerges in the most unexpected places. Themes of guilt, betrayal, addiction, and redemption echo through each tale, grounded in the emotional realism only a neuroscientist could capture.

The collection stands apart for its fusion of psychological thriller and scientific authenticity. Known for his breakthrough work in treating alcohol addiction and shaping national policy on brain health, Johnson now brings his understanding of the human psyche to fiction. His stories aren't just entertainment; they're raw explorations of what drives us, breaks us, and, ultimately, what might heal us.

Enhanced by a cinematic teaser video and a powerful cover image symbolizing the monsters we hide, When Dragons Kill is already drawing comparisons to Shirley Jackson and Gillian Flynn for its bold, unsettling honesty.

“Within every human story lies a battle between reason and chaos,” says Johnson .“My books expose those hidden wars of the mind.”

Now available on Amazon, the collection is essential reading for fans of dark fiction, psychological thrillers, and anyone intrigued by the science behind human behavior. For readings, talks, or interviews, Prof. Johnson invites audiences into a deeper conversation about the mind, madness, and the stories that define us.

Purchase link:

More info:

This release is being distributed nationally across the U.S. and UK, with special emphasis on Miami and New York audiences.