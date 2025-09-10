Hyperopia Market Overview: Epidemiology, Emerging Therapies, And Key Players Featuring Nevakar, Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Abbvie, Sydnexis, ALCON Inc., Bausch Health Compa

MENAFN - GetNews)



Emerging therapies for Hyperopia, including NVK-033 and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the Hyperopia market over the coming years.

In 2023, the total Hyperopia market size across the 7MM was estimated at around USD 3.2 billion, with the current treatment landscape largely dominated by corrective lenses and surgical procedures.

The market remains relatively underdeveloped, as no pharmacological therapies have yet been approved. However, Vyluma's NVK-033, currently in the clinical proof-of-principle stage, holds promise as a potential first-in-class drug for Hyperopia.

In the United States, the highest prevalence of Hyperopia was noted in individuals aged 60–69 years, accounting for nearly 25% of reported cases.

In January 2025, ZEISS Medical Technology received FDA approval for the MEL® 90 excimer laser to treat myopia, hyperopia, and mixed astigmatism. Designed to integrate with the Corneal Refractive Workflow, the MEL 90 provides surgeons with a fast, efficient, and reliable surgical solution, complementing the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro to further advance refractive care and improve patient outcomes.

Key Hyperopia players such as Nevakar, Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, AbbVie, Sydnexis, ALCON Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision, NIDEK CO. LTD, Topcon Corporation, Essilor Luxottica (Essilor Ltd), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orasis Pharmaceuticals, The Cooper Companies Inc., and others are actively evaluating new therapies to transform the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline therapies include NVK-033 and additional candidates in development.

Hyperopia Overview

Hyperopia, commonly known as farsightedness, is a refractive error of the eye in which distant objects are seen more clearly than near ones. It occurs when light entering the eye focuses behind the retina instead of directly on it, usually due to a shorter-than-normal eyeball or an abnormally flat cornea.

Hyperopia Market Outlook

Hyperopia, also known as farsightedness, is a refractive condition in which distant vision is clearer than near vision. It can occur across all age groups and often impacts daily tasks such as reading or digital device use. The increasing prevalence of hyperopia continues to fuel market growth. Treatment needs vary with severity-mild to moderate cases are usually corrected with eyeglasses or contact lenses. In 2018, the US FDA approved Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses, the first lenses designed to automatically darken under bright light. For patients who do not achieve sufficient improvement with lenses, surgical interventions such as LASIK or Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) are available to enhance focusing ability. Additional procedures, including LASEK, PRK, and Conductive Keratoplasty, offer alternatives but require detailed counseling to weigh their risks and benefits.

Hyperopia Emerging Therapy Assessment

NVK-033: Vyluma

