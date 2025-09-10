Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Pipeline Analysis & Clinical Trials, 2025, Delveinsight Targeted Therapy Technologies, Corcept Therapeutics, Bayer, And Others
Central serous chorioretinopathy Overview:
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC) is an eye disorder characterized by fluid accumulation beneath the retina, causing serous detachment and visual disturbances. It most often affects young to middle-aged adults, with men being more commonly impacted, though the exact reason remains unclear. While many cases resolve spontaneously with temporary vision loss, CSC can become chronic or recurrent in some patients.
Diagnosis typically involves a comprehensive dilated eye exam, optical coherence tomography (OCT) for detailed retinal imaging, and sometimes fluorescein angiography, which uses dye to detect retinal leakage. Treatment options for chronic cases may include thermal laser therapy, photodynamic therapy (a“cold laser” technique targeting fluid leaks), oral medications, and intraocular injections. Early detection is crucial, as timely treatment can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.
Findings from the 2020 VICI randomized controlled trial showed that eplerenone offered no significant benefit over placebo in improving visual outcomes for chronic CSC.
Leading companies such as Targeted Therapy Technologies, Corcept Therapeutics, Bayer, and others are advancing new treatment options to enhance the therapeutic landscape.
Promising pipeline candidates include Aflibercept and additional emerging therapies.
Central serous chorioretinopathy Pipeline Analysis
Central serous chorioretinopathy Emerging Drugs
Aflibercept: Bayer
Aflibercept is a therapeutic agent that blocks both placental growth factor (PlGF) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Originally developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, it was later licensed to Bayer and Sanofi. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials.
Central serous chorioretinopathy Companies
More than three leading companies are developing therapies for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC), with Bayer advancing the most progressed candidate, which is currently in Phase II development.
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Central serous chorioretinopathy Current Treatment Patterns
4. Central serous chorioretinopathy - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Central serous chorioretinopathy Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Central serous chorioretinopathy Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Central serous chorioretinopathy Discontinued Products
13. Central serous chorioretinopathy Product Profiles
14. Central serous chorioretinopathy Key Companies
15. Central serous chorioretinopathy Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Central serous chorioretinopathy Unmet Needs
18. Central serous chorioretinopathy Future Perspectives
19. Central serous chorioretinopathy Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
