Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Pipeline Analysis & Clinical Trials, 2025, Delveinsight Trefoil Therapeutics, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Emmecell, Surrozen

According to DelveInsight, the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) pipeline includes 4+ key companies actively developing more than 4 therapeutic candidates for CED treatment.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Overview:

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) refers to a group of disorders characterized by the gradual degeneration of the corneal endothelium, frequently influenced by genetic factors. This category includes congenital hereditary endothelial dystrophy types 1 and 2 (CHED1 and CHED2), posterior polymorphous corneal dystrophy (PPCD), and Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD). In all forms, progressive endothelial damage can result in severe vision loss or blindness, though the precise molecular mechanisms remain incompletely understood. Recent studies have begun to shed light on these processes and suggest a continuum among the different endothelial dystrophies. FECD is the most common type, marked by endothelial cell loss and the formation of excrescences on Descemet's membrane, frequently leading to significant visual impairment.

Design Therapeutics is advancing DT-168, a GeneTAC small-molecule eye drop targeting the CTG repeat expansion in the TCF4 gene, a known contributor to FECD. As of April 2025, Phase 1 trials in healthy volunteers have been completed, with Phase 2 trials in FECD patients planned.

In June 2024, Aurion Biotech's AURN001 received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation from the FDA. AURN001 is an allogeneic cell therapy combining neltependocel (cultured human corneal endothelial cells) with the ROCK inhibitor Y-27632, designed to treat corneal edema caused by endothelial dysfunction. This therapy offers a less invasive alternative to traditional corneal transplants. Aurion has completed enrollment in its Phase 1/2 CLARA trial conducted across the U.S. and Canada.

In March 2023, Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approved this therapy, marketed as Vyznova, marking the first allogeneic cell therapy approved for corneal endothelial disease. Other key players in the CED space include Trefoil Therapeutics, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Emmecell, Surrozen, and more, all working to expand treatment options. Promising pipeline candidates include TTHX1114, Netarsudil mesylate, and others.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Emerging Drugs

TTHX1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

TTHX1114 is a proprietary, engineered form of Fibroblast Growth Factor-1 (FGF-1), a naturally occurring protein that supports cell growth, migration, and protection against stress and injury. The molecule has been modified to extend its pharmacodynamic half-life, making it suitable for therapeutic applications. Preclinical studies indicate that TTHX1114 promotes endothelial cell proliferation and migration, facilitating regeneration of the corneal endothelial layer. It is currently undergoing Phase II development for the treatment of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy.

Netarsudil mesylate: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Netarsudil mesylate ophthalmic solution, developed by Aerie Pharmaceuticals under a license from Duke University Medical Center, is formulated to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, and to alleviate or treat corneal edema linked to Fuchs' endothelial dystrophy.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Companies

More than four leading companies are developing therapies for Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED), with Trefoil Therapeutics at the forefront, advancing a candidate currently in Phase II development.

