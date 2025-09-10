Iga Nephropathy Pipeline 2025: Innovative Clinical Developments By 30+ Leading Global Companies Delveinsight Highlighting Chinook Therapeutics, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda,

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's,"IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in IgA Nephropathy pipeline landscape.

The IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) market is being propelled by several key factors. A major driver is the rising prevalence of the disease and improvements in diagnostic capabilities, as increased awareness among healthcare professionals and advanced diagnostic tools enable earlier and more precise detection. The substantial unmet medical need also fuels market growth, as existing treatment options are limited and many patients progress to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), creating demand for more effective and targeted therapies. According to DelveInsight, the IgA Nephropathy pipeline includes 30+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing over 25 therapeutic candidates targeting IgAN. These therapies span multiple stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting the sector's strong innovation and commitment to addressing a significant public health challenge.

The report offers a comprehensive and strategic analysis of the current R&D landscape. It details clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive positioning, and key company initiatives.

The IgA Nephropathy pipeline highlights a dynamic landscape with 25+ active companies developing over 30 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of IgAN.

In April 2025, the FDA approved Vanrafia® (atrasentan), an endothelin A receptor antagonist developed by Novartis, representing a major advancement in IgAN therapy. This approval was supported by clinical evidence showing its effectiveness in reducing proteinuria, a critical marker of kidney function decline in IgAN patients.

In August 2024, Novartis also received accelerated FDA approval for Fabhalta® (iptacopan), a first-in-class complement inhibitor targeting the alternative complement pathway. This therapy has demonstrated potential in lowering proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at high risk of rapid disease progression.

Key players in the IgA Nephropathy market-such as Chinook Therapeutics, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Visterra, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, and others-are actively developing new therapies to enhance treatment options. Promising pipeline candidates include Atrasentan, SHR-2010, TAK-079, among others.

IgA Nephropathy Overview:

IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also referred to as Berger's disease, is the most common primary glomerular disorder and can potentially progress to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). It is classified as an autoimmune condition, arising from interactions between galactose-deficient IgA1 (an intrinsic antigen) and circulating anti-glycan antibodies. IgA is an antibody produced by the immune system to help defend against infections caused by bacteria and viruses.

IgAN is most frequently observed in Caucasian and Asian males, typically appearing between adolescence and the late 30s, though it can develop at any age. While many patients experience stable disease or spontaneous improvement, some may progress to ESRD over 20–25 years. In rare cases, untreated individuals can experience rapid kidney failure within a few years.

Symptoms vary widely, ranging from blood or protein in the urine to severe hypertension resulting from kidney damage. The degree of tubulointerstitial injury is closely associated with the rate of kidney function decline and long-term renal prognosis. Due to persistent underlying immune dysfunction, IgAN may recur even after kidney transplantation.

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

Atrasentan is a potent and highly selective endothelin A receptor (ETA) antagonist that has shown potential in managing various chronic kidney diseases by reducing proteinuria and providing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic benefits to help maintain kidney function. Chinook selected IgA nephropathy (IgAN) as the main focus for atrasentan development because ETA activation contributes significantly to proteinuria, mesangial cell activation, kidney inflammation, and fibrosis-key factors driving IgAN progression. The drug is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials for IgAN treatment.

SHR-2010: Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SHR-2010 is an experimental therapy being developed for the treatment of Primary IgA Nephropathy by Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Administered through injection, the drug is currently in Phase II clinical trials. It targets the MASP-2 protein, with ongoing studies evaluating its efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic profile in patients with Primary IgA Nephropathy.

TAK-079: Takeda

TAK-079, also called mezagitamab, is designed to target and eliminate CD38-expressing cells, including plasmablasts, plasma cells, and natural killer cells. In IgA nephropathy, its therapeutic rationale is to reduce the population of plasma cells producing abnormal IgA1, thereby preventing the formation of pathogenic immune complexes and subsequent kidney damage. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy in patients with primary IgA nephropathy who are receiving stable background therapy.

