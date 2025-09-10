Autoimmune Encephalitis Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda Pharmaceutical

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Autoimmune Encephalitis Market"Autoimmune Encephalitis market report provides real-world prescription pattern analysis, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical and forecasted 7MM Autoimmune Encephalitis market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers current Autoimmune Encephalitis treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential.

Emerging therapies for Autoimmune Encephalitis, including Satralizumab, GLOVENIN-I (TAK-961), and others, are expected to drive growth in the Autoimmune Encephalitis market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled "Autoimmune Encephalitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034," offering a comprehensive analysis of Autoimmune Encephalitis, including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Report:



Approximately 80% of patients diagnosed with anti-NMDAR encephalitis are female. Movement disorders are more frequently seen in children, while adults are more prone to memory deficits and central hypoventilation.

The Autoimmune Encephalitis market is anticipated to grow substantially, driven by wider adoption of current treatments, the launch of new therapies, and increasing disease awareness. About 70% of patients exhibit early signs such as headache, fever, and other symptoms resembling viral infections.

The United States currently holds the largest share of the Autoimmune Encephalitis market, ahead of EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the UK, and Japan. No therapies have yet received official approval for treating this condition. However, emerging therapies like Takeda's GLOVENIN-I and Chugai/Roche's ENSPRYNG are expected to propel market growth during the 2024–2034 forecast period. Key companies in the Autoimmune Encephalitis space, including Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others, are actively developing new treatments to enhance the therapeutic landscape. Promising candidates include Satralizumab, GLOVENIN-I (TAK-961), and others.

Autoimmune Encephalitis Overview

Autoimmune encephalitis (AE) encompasses a group of disorders characterized by brain inflammation due to an abnormal immune response. In these conditions, the immune system mistakenly attacks proteins on the surface of brain cells, leading to a range of neurological complications.

Common symptoms include behavioral and psychiatric changes, cognitive decline with memory loss, seizures, movement disorders such as ataxia, dystonia, and myoclonus, autonomic dysfunction affecting heart rate, blood pressure, and respiration, as well as sleep disturbances.

Diagnosis involves ruling out other potential causes and meeting specific criteria, including a subacute onset of symptoms, emergence of new neurological signs, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) abnormalities, and MRI findings indicative of encephalitis. Antibody testing can aid in identifying AE subtypes, although a significant number of patients may be seronegative, showing no detectable antibodies.

Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Outlook

Major pharmaceutical players, including Takeda and Hoffmann-La Roche, are actively progressing their pipeline candidates through different stages of clinical development, targeting treatments for Autoimmune Encephalitis.

Current management strategies generally involve immunomodulatory therapies, antibody removal procedures, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and supportive interventions such as physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

The market is expected to grow, fueled by intensified R&D efforts, increased investments from both public and private sectors, and the pressing need for more effective therapies. First-line treatment typically consists of high-dose corticosteroids combined with IVIG or plasmapheresis.

Satralizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche GLOVENIN-I (TAK-961): Takeda Pharmaceutical

