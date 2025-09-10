Psoriasis Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, And Companies, Delveinsight Featuring Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, Astrazeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Psoriasis Market"The Psoriasis therapeutics market report provides current treatment practices, emerging psoriasis drugs, psoriasis market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Psoriasis market size from 2020 to 2034. The psoriasis market report also covers current Psoriasis treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the psoriasis market underlying potential.

Psoriasis companies are LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others.

Emerging therapies for psoriasis, including Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the psoriasis market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled "Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034”, providing a comprehensive analysis of psoriasis, its historical and projected epidemiology, and market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Discover more about the psoriasis disease, diagnosis, and treatment options @

Some of the key facts of the Psoriasis Market Report:



Psoriasis impacts roughly 1% to 8% of the global population, with about one-third of cases starting in childhood. In the United States, an estimated 8 million people were diagnosed with psoriasis in 2023, with plaque psoriasis being the most prevalent form, affecting approximately 68% of patients, followed by inverse psoriasis. Additionally, around 28% of U.S. psoriasis patients were estimated to have genital psoriasis in 2023, while scalp psoriasis also remains a common subtype.

In October 2023, the FDA approved BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx) for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis eligible for systemic therapy or phototherapy. BIMZELX is notable as the first and only treatment approved to target both IL-17A and IL-17F.

Key companies developing psoriasis therapies include Amgen, Janssen, AbbVie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others, all working to enhance the psoriasis treatment landscape. Promising pipeline therapies include Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, and others.

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disorder characterized by the formation of papules and plaques. It occurs due to an overactive immune response, which causes inflammation and speeds up skin cell turnover.

Plaque psoriasis is the most common type, while less frequent forms include inverse, pustular, guttate, and erythrodermic psoriasis.

Although a cure is not yet available, several effective treatments exist. Topical therapies are the mainstay for mild to moderate cases, often using corticosteroids, vitamin D analogs, and occasionally phototherapy. More severe cases generally require systemic therapies.

Psoriasis Market Outlook

Psoriasis is a chronic, relapsing skin disorder that often necessitates long-term management. Treatment selection depends on factors such as disease severity, coexisting conditions, and healthcare access. Patients are typically categorized as having mild or moderate-to-severe psoriasis, based on lesion intensity, the percentage of body surface affected, and impact on quality of life.

The current therapeutic landscape is primarily led by TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and vitamin D analogs. Market expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of biologics, a shift toward personalized medicine, and wider accessibility of topical treatments. Recent approvals of oral TYK2 inhibitors and nonsteroidal topical therapies have further broadened treatment options, enhancing market competition.

BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx) is a monoclonal antibody developed to treat autoimmune conditions such as moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. It works by dual inhibition of interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F, key cytokines in the inflammatory cascade. In October 2023, the U.S. FDA approved BIMZELX for adults suitable for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Discover how the psoriasis market is growing in the coming years @

Psoriasis Therapies and Key Companies



Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio

TAK-279: Nimbus Lakshmi/Takeda Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

To know more about the emerging therapies and companies that will drive the psoriasis treatment market, click:

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Psoriasis Companies: Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others

Key Psoriasis Therapies: Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, and others

Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriasis current marketed and Psoriasis emerging therapies

Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Psoriasis market drivers and Psoriasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Psoriasis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Psoriasis market report:

The Psoriasis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Psoriasis Epidemiology and Psoriasis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan)..)

The Psoriasis market report provides insights intoon the current and emerging therapies.

The Psoriasis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Psoriasis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Psoriasis market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Psoriasis Market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Psoriasis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview

7. Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Psoriasis

9. Psoriasis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Psoriasis Emerging Therapies

12. Psoriasis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Psoriasis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Psoriasis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Psoriasis Market Outlook 2034

