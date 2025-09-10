Medulloblastoma Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's,“ Medulloblastoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Medulloblastoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Medulloblastoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Medulloblastoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Medulloblastoma Pipeline Report



On 04 September 2025, Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium conducted a Phase I, Phase II and surgical study of the CX-4945 drug (silmitasertib sodium) for patients with recurrent SHH (Sonic Hedgehog) medulloblastoma. To establish the safety and characterize the toxicity of 1000mg BID continuous dosing of CX-4945 in skeletally-mature patients with recurrent SHH medulloblastoma (Phase II). VI. To estimate the objective response rate associated with CX-4945 in skeletally-mature patients with recurrent SHH medulloblastoma

DelveInsight's Medulloblastoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Medulloblastoma treatment.

The leading Medulloblastoma Companies such as Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Valent Technologies LLC, Novartis Oncology, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Chimerix, Curis and others. Promising Medulloblastoma Pipeline Therapies such as CX 4945, LDE225, TMZ, Nifurtimox, Cyclophosphamide, Topotecan, Irinotecan, Temozolomide and others.

Medulloblastoma Emerging Drugs Profile

MTX110: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

MTX110 is a water-soluble form of panobinostat free base, achieved through complexation with hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HPBCD) that enables convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour. Panobinostat is a hydroxamic acid and acts as a non-selective histone deacetylase inhibitor (pan-HDAC inhibitor). The currently available oral formulation of panobinostat lactate (Farydak®) is not suitable for treatment of brain cancers owing to poor blood-brain barrier penetration and inadequate brain drug concentrations. Based on favourable translational science data, MTX110 is being evaluated clinically as a treatment for DIPG and recurrent medulloblastoma and preclinically for treatment of glioblastoma. MTX110 is delivered directly into and around the patient's tumour via a catheter system (e.g. CED or fourth ventricle infusions) to bypass the blood-brain barrier. This technique exposes the tumour to very high drug concentrations while simultaneously minimising systemic drug levels and the potential for toxicity and other side effects. Panobinostat has demonstrated high potency against DIPG tumour cells in in vitro and in vivo models, and in a key study it was the most promising of 83 anticancer agents tested in 14 patient-derived DIPG cell lines. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of medulloblstoma.

The Medulloblastoma Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Medulloblastoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Medulloblastoma Treatment.

Medulloblastoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Medulloblastoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Medulloblastoma market.

Medulloblastoma Companies

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Valent Technologies LLC, Novartis Oncology, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Chimerix, Curis and others.

Medulloblastoma Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Medulloblastoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Medulloblastoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Medulloblastoma Companies- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Valent Technologies LLC, Novartis Oncology, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Chimerix, Curis and others.

Medulloblastoma Pipeline Therapies- CX 4945, LDE225, TMZ, Nifurtimox, Cyclophosphamide, Topotecan, Irinotecan, Temozolomide and others.

Medulloblastoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Medulloblastoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMedulloblastoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMedulloblastoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Early Stage Products (Phase I)MTX110: Biodexa PharmaceuticalsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsMedulloblastoma Key CompaniesMedulloblastoma Key ProductsMedulloblastoma- Unmet NeedsMedulloblastoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMedulloblastoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMedulloblastoma Analyst ViewsMedulloblastoma Key CompaniesAppendix

