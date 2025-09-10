Symeres Acquires Dgr Pharma, Enhancing Regulatory And Consultancy Capabilities Delveinsight's Perspective On CDMO Market Impact, Competitive Landscape And Industry Consolidation

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market Insights"DelveInsight highlights the strategic impact of Symeres' acquisition of DGr Pharma on September 9, 2025, marking a significant expansion in the Contract Research Development Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) landscape. This strategic acquisition enhances Symeres' comprehensive service portfolio by integrating specialized regulatory and consultancy expertise, positioning the company to better serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients across the entire drug development lifecycle.

Key CDMO Market Highlights



Symeres' acquisition represents the ongoing consolidation trend in the CDMO industry, driven by companies seeking to offer comprehensive end-to-end services.

Global CDMO market is projected to increase from USD 233.71 billion in 2024 to USD 407.09 billion by 2032 , reflecting strong and sustained growth.

CDMO Market growth rate expected at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key CDMO Companies: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Cambrex Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., AGC Biologics, Lonza, Samsung Biologics, WuXi Biologics, among others.

North America expected to lead the CDMO market by 2032 , driven by rising chronic diseases and growing outsourcing trends among pharma and biotech firms. Strategic activities such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and capacity expansions among key market players are enhancing service capabilities and global reach.

Market Impact and CDMO Industry Dynamics

According to DelveInsight's Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market Insights report, the global CDMO market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, which has led to a surge in demand for innovative therapies. The rising need for biologics and small molecules particularly due to their effectiveness in treating complex conditions is expanding the scope of outsourced drug development and manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly relying on CDMOs to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and speed up time-to-market. This trend is particularly evident in the biologics sector, where biologics category held the largest revenue share in 2024. The complexity of biologics development and manufacturing requires specialized expertise, advanced facilities, and high-end technology resources that many pharmaceutical companies, especially small and mid-sized firms, may lack in-house.

The integration of advanced biomanufacturing technologies, continuous processing, and innovative service offerings are boosting market expansion, while regulatory support, funding programs, and favorable outsourcing policies are encouraging CDMO adoption. Rising R&D investments, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing pharmaceutical activities in developing regions are opening new growth opportunities for CDMOs.

Symeres Strategic Expansion Approach

Symeres' acquisition of DGr Pharma represents a strategic move to enhance its comprehensive CRDMO service portfolio by integrating specialized regulatory and consultancy expertise. This expansion allows Symeres to offer clients a more complete end-to-end solution, from early-stage research and development through regulatory approval and commercial manufacturing. The addition of DGr Pharma's regulatory capabilities strengthens Symeres' ability to navigate complex global regulatory landscapes and accelerate client timelines to market.

The acquisition aligns with broader industry trends where CDMOs are responding by investing in state-of-the-art facilities, expanding their capacity, and acquiring smaller firms with niche expertise. This approach has not only enhanced service portfolios but also positioned companies as critical enablers in the biopharmaceutical value chain, thereby driving overall growth of the CDMO market.

CDMO Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning

Symeres' acquisition occurs within a highly competitive CDMO landscape characterized by ongoing consolidation and service expansion. The CDMO market is segmented by drug type (small molecules, biologics), service type (API, finished drug products), forms (solids, liquids), and manufacturing (clinical and commercial). Major players are continuously investing in capabilities to serve the growing demand for specialized services.

Recent strategic activities in the market include Agilent Technologies' acquisition of Biovectra for $925 million in July 2024 to enhance CDMO capabilities in biologics, highly potent APIs, and gene editing technologies. Similarly, Lonza announced in December 2024 its decision to exit capsules and health ingredients business to concentrate on core CDMO operations, restructuring into three business platforms: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities.

The competitive landscape includes established players providing various specialized services, from basic manufacturing to complex biologics production. Companies are increasingly focusing on expanding biologics and gene therapy capabilities, digital transformation, and flexible manufacturing platforms to differentiate themselves in this growing market.

Emerging CDMO Industry Developments

The CDMO industry continues to witness significant technological advancement and strategic partnerships. VGXI, Inc., a CDMO specializing in plasmid DNA for gene therapies and vaccines, successfully completed a US FDA inspection at its GMP facility in May 2025, leading to approval of a client's Biologics License Application. Tivic Health Systems announced a definitive agreement with Scorpius BioManufacturing in May 2025 to complete GMP manufacturing validation.

Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence is reshaping CDMO operations by enabling faster drug development, improved manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced quality control. AI integration helps CDMOs deliver innovative, precise, and scalable services across the drug lifecycle, including accelerated drug discovery, process optimization, quality assurance & control, supply chain management, and personalized medicine support.

The industry is also seeing adoption of AI, machine learning, and digital twins for process optimization and predictive manufacturing, representing the next generation of CDMO capabilities that companies like Symeres are positioning to leverage.

Industry Expert Perspective

Industry experts emphasize the critical importance of comprehensive service offerings in the evolving CDMO landscape. "The Symeres acquisition of DGr Pharma represents the industry trend toward vertical integration and comprehensive service portfolios," commented leading pharmaceutical industry analysts. "By combining manufacturing capabilities with regulatory expertise, CDMOs can offer clients more streamlined pathways from development to market, addressing the growing demand for end-to-end solutions."

The market outlook remains positive, with companies focusing on strategic acquisitions, capacity expansions, and technology integration to meet the increasing demand for outsourced pharmaceutical services. The emphasis on biologics development, gene therapies, and personalized medicine continues to drive the need for specialized CDMO capabilities.

Looking Forward

The Symeres acquisition of DGr Pharma represents the continuing evolution of the CDMO industry toward comprehensive, integrated service providers. DelveInsight's analysts highlight that strategic activities such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and capacity expansions among key market players are enhancing service capabilities and global reach, positioning the industry for sustained growth through the forecast period.

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to face pressures for cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and accelerated time-to-market, CDMOs like Symeres that can offer integrated regulatory and manufacturing expertise will be well-positioned to capture market share. The global CDMO market's projected growth to USD 407.09 billion by 2032 underscores the significant opportunities available for companies that can successfully integrate specialized capabilities and deliver comprehensive solutions to their pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

This acquisition trend may accelerate further as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly turn to CDMOs for specialized expertise in drug development, scale-up, and manufacturing, particularly in complex areas such as biologics, gene therapies, and personalized medicine where regulatory expertise is critical for successful market entry.

