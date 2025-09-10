Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain's Housing Minister Visits Ajloun


2025-09-10 07:09:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ajloun, Sept 10 (Petra) – Bahrain's Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Amna Al-Rumaihi, accompanied by an official delegation, visited Ajloun Governorate on Wednesday, in the presence of Jumana Al-Atiyat, Director General of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC).
The minister began her tour at the historic Ajloun Castle, where the tourist police provided a briefing on the castle's historical and cultural significance. The delegation also visited the Ajloun cable car to observe its role in promoting tourism and local development.
The tour included a visit to Ajloun Forest Reserve, where Director Udai Al-Qudah presented key projects and programs focused on biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism development, and initiatives supporting surrounding local communities.
Local authorities emphasized their commitment to facilitating the delegation's visit, aimed at examining Jordan's experience in forest protection and eco-tourism, and exploring Ajloun's unique natural and touristic assets.

