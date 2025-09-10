US Stock Markets Show Mixed Performance, Oil Prices Rise

New York, Sept 10 (Petra) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the largest US stock index, fell 220 points on Wednesday to reach 45,491 points.Meanwhile, the tech-focused Nasdaq index edged up by 6 points to 21,886, and the S&P 500 rose approximately 19 points, reaching 6,532.In commodities, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil price increased by one dollar, reaching $63.79 per barrel.

