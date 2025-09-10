Local Administration Ministry, Italian Delegation Inspects Jerash Municipality Plans, Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Sept 10 (Petra) – Chairman of the Greater Jerash Municipal Committee, Mohammad bani Yassin, received a delegation from the Ministry of Local Administration and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation to discuss enhanced cooperation and support for the city's development projects. The meeting follows a previous discussion led by Minister of Tourism Imad Hijazin.Bani Yassin praised the support of Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri and the Italian Agency for pioneering projects in Jerash, including the establishment of the Regional Center for Restoration and Excavation and the development of the waste sorting station. These projects aim to strengthen the municipality's capacity and that of its partner institutions to provide high-quality services.He provided a detailed presentation on upcoming projects, focusing on linking the archaeological city with the urban area to extend visitor stays and increase local economic benefits. Bani Yassin highlighted that Jerash, backed by a supportive local community, is poised to become a major local and international tourism destination. Two main projects were emphasized: the comprehensive development of Al-Hashemi Square and, for the first time, the integrated lighting project for the archaeological site.The municipality also plans to redevelop the municipal park with a budget of JD 52,000 JD 22,000 from the Jerash Governorate Council, JD15,000 from the Emaar Jerash Foundation, and JD 15,000 from the Greater Jerash Municipality Fund. Additionally, the municipality seeks to reclaim 50 dunums in the Thaghret Asfour forests, expand the craft city over 30 dunums, and complete the automation and archiving of municipal services, including development of a waste container manufacturing workshop of various sizes.Director of the Jerash Antiquities Department, Mohammad Al-Shalabi, noted that partnerships among professional bodies form the primary support and strongest driver for tourism and development projects, given the administrative and organizational powers of these institutions and the municipality's extensive property holdings stretching along the commercial center, which complements the archaeological site located to the west of the city.