Zelensky Announces Ukrainepoland Defense Talks After Drone Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“There is a lot of international work on this today among all leaders... We discussed all this with European leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Tusk, UK Prime Minister Starmer, Italian Council of Ministers President Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Rutte,” he recalled.

The Head of State stressed the importance of continuing close coordination.

“We agreed that our military and representatives from the Ukrainian and Polish Ministries of Defense will meet soon,” Zelensky said.

The President instructed Ukrainian military officials to share all the experience they have in countering drones.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on September 10, Polish troops shot down drones that repeatedly violated Poland's airspace. Prime Minister Donald Tusk told Parliament at an emergency session on Wednesday morning that a total of 19 drones had entered Polish airspace overnight.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine