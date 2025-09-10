Zelensky Announces Ukrainepoland Defense Talks After Drone Attacks
“There is a lot of international work on this today among all leaders... We discussed all this with European leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Tusk, UK Prime Minister Starmer, Italian Council of Ministers President Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Rutte,” he recalled.
The Head of State stressed the importance of continuing close coordination.
“We agreed that our military and representatives from the Ukrainian and Polish Ministries of Defense will meet soon,” Zelensky said.
The President instructed Ukrainian military officials to share all the experience they have in countering drones.Read also: Zelensky offers Poland assistance in shooting down Shaheds and calls on Europe to create joint air shiel
As Ukrinform reported, overnight on September 10, Polish troops shot down drones that repeatedly violated Poland's airspace. Prime Minister Donald Tusk told Parliament at an emergency session on Wednesday morning that a total of 19 drones had entered Polish airspace overnight.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment