Poland Finds Debris From 16 Russian Drones
By Wednesday evening, September 10, police and emergency services had confirmed the discovery of drone fragments and missile debris across several regions of the country.
Karolina Gałecka, a spokeswoman for Poland's Ministry of the Interior, said that the fragments were initially found in a number of villages, mostly in eastern Lubelskie province near the Ukrainian border, and later in the central Łódzkie and Warmińsko-Mazurskie provinces, and the south-central Świętokrzyskie province.
The wreckage was recovered in locations including Czosnówka, Cześniki, Wyryki, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia, Wohyń, Wielki Łan, Zabłocie-Kolonia, Wyhalew, Mniszków, and Oleśno.
Additional debris was later discovered near the town of Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą and between the villages of Rabiany and Sewerynów in the Mazowieckie province, in the village of Bychawka Trzecia in the Lubelskie province, and in the villages of Czyżów, Sobótka and Smyków in the southern Świętokrzyskie province.
Poland's Government Security Center issued a public alert across seven provinces - Lubelskie, Podkarpackie, Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, Łódźkie, Świętokrzyskie, and Małopolskie.
These regions, stretching across eastern and central Poland, reflect the broad flight paths of the Russian drones, according to the report.Read also: Zelensky slams weak global response to Russian drone incursions into Poland
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Polish forces shot down drones overnight on September 10 that repeatedly violated Polish airspace, with fighter jets scrambled to intercept the targets.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that NATO allies are facing a“major provocation” from Moscow due to the Russian drone violations of Polish airspace.
In total, 19 drones entered Polish airspace during the night. Tusk said that three or four drones were shot down by Polish F-16s and Dutch F-35s.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that the nighttime incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace“was not a random event.”
