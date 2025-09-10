War Update: 153 Clashes On Frontline, Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk And Lyman Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on September 10, 2025, on Facebook .

“Since the beginning of the day, 153 clashes have taken place. Russian invaders carried out two missile and 45 air strikes, using 44 missiles and dropping 64 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,989 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,338 artillery strikes on positions of our troops and populated areas,” the report states.

According to the General Staff, seven clashes occurred in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors . The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped 24 guided bombs, and conducted 182 artillery strikes, including nine with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Russians attacked 13 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne. Six clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attempted four assaults near Myrne, Kupiansk, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 17 assaults near Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske, and Shandryholove. Eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attacked 17 times near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and toward Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian units attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Bila Hora, Maiske, and in the direction of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , 13 clashes occurred today. The enemy attempted assaults on Ukrainian positions in Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Berestka and Sofiivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy attacked 39 times near Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. The Ukrainian defenders are holding the enemy back, one clash is still ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate 112 occupiers were neutralized in this sector, 77 of them irreversibly. Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed two artillery systems, one vehicle, 18 drones, one piece of special equipment, a drone control post, and an ammunition depot. Damage was inflicted on one enemy artillery system, one vehicle, and an electronic warfare system.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks by enemy forces in the areas of Filia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Olhivske, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Novoivanivka, and toward Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy attempted one assault near Bilohiria. An unguided rocket airstrike hit Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy carried out one assault near Plavni, which was repelled.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivka and Sadove.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi called on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air and missile defense capabilities and provide long-range strike weapons.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine