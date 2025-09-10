NABU Director Denies Khrystenko Influence, Orders Internal Investigation
Kryvonos emphasized that no MP exerts any influence over him or NABU. While he has never heard Khrystenko's name inside the bureau, he has launched an internal investigation based on the SSU's statement.
“If the internal investigation proceeds, objective facts of any crimes committed by our employees will be established, and we will take appropriate measures. I will also request permission from the SSU to disclose these findings so that the bureau can communicate the results to the public,” Kryvonos said.
He stressed that there is no“war” or conflict between NABU and other law enforcement agencies, including the SSU, and that relations with SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk remain professional.
“We have working relations. There is no war. Any claims that we acted out of revenge are not true,” he added.Read also: SSU calls charges against General Vitiuk retaliation for detention of NABU detectives
Earlier, on September 6, authorities reported the arrest of a former OPZZh MP, noting that the individual allegedly established an effective mechanism to influence the leadership of one of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment