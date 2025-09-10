Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NABU Director Denies Khrystenko Influence, Orders Internal Investigation

NABU Director Denies Khrystenko Influence, Orders Internal Investigation


2025-09-10 07:09:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty covered the story.

Kryvonos emphasized that no MP exerts any influence over him or NABU. While he has never heard Khrystenko's name inside the bureau, he has launched an internal investigation based on the SSU's statement.

“If the internal investigation proceeds, objective facts of any crimes committed by our employees will be established, and we will take appropriate measures. I will also request permission from the SSU to disclose these findings so that the bureau can communicate the results to the public,” Kryvonos said.

He stressed that there is no“war” or conflict between NABU and other law enforcement agencies, including the SSU, and that relations with SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk remain professional.

“We have working relations. There is no war. Any claims that we acted out of revenge are not true,” he added.

Read also: SSU calls charges against General Vitiuk retaliation for detention of NABU detectives

Earlier, on September 6, authorities reported the arrest of a former OPZZh MP, noting that the individual allegedly established an effective mechanism to influence the leadership of one of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies

MENAFN10092025000193011044ID1110045920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search