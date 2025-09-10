NABU Director Denies Khrystenko Influence, Orders Internal Investigation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty covered the story.

Kryvonos emphasized that no MP exerts any influence over him or NABU. While he has never heard Khrystenko's name inside the bureau, he has launched an internal investigation based on the SSU's statement.

“If the internal investigation proceeds, objective facts of any crimes committed by our employees will be established, and we will take appropriate measures. I will also request permission from the SSU to disclose these findings so that the bureau can communicate the results to the public,” Kryvonos said.

He stressed that there is no“war” or conflict between NABU and other law enforcement agencies, including the SSU, and that relations with SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk remain professional.

“We have working relations. There is no war. Any claims that we acted out of revenge are not true,” he added.

Earlier, on September 6, authorities reported the arrest of a former OPZZh MP, noting that the individual allegedly established an effective mechanism to influence the leadership of one of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies