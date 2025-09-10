Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moe Says Number Of Students From Temporarily Occupied Territories And Active Hostilities Areas Studying On State-Funded Basis

2025-09-10 07:09:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Sharov, Director General of the Directorate of Higher Education and Adult Education of the Ministry of Education and Science, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“As for the temporarily occupied territories and territories of active hostilities, about 5,060 people have currently enrolled or been transferred to state-funded programs. The process is not complete,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied Crimea, about 400 applicants came to universities , and in 2024, there were 57.

