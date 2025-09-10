Moe Says Number Of Students From Temporarily Occupied Territories And Active Hostilities Areas Studying On State-Funded Basis
“As for the temporarily occupied territories and territories of active hostilities, about 5,060 people have currently enrolled or been transferred to state-funded programs. The process is not complete,” he said.Read also: Ministry of Education and Science announces changes to tuition fees for next academic year
As reported by Ukrinform, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied Crimea, about 400 applicants came to universities , and in 2024, there were 57.
Photo: Freepik/standret
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment