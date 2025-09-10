$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dave Carter


2025-09-10 07:08:40
  • Associate Professor, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Dave has worked as a music producer, engineer, researcher and educator across three continents. He has organised snow parties on the banks of the Mekong, toured Australia playing bass in a soul band and failed at running a record label. His research includes contract work for government and industry organisations exploring the operation, value and sustainability of music and creative sectors.

  • –present Associate Professor, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
  • 2009 Griffith University, PhD

