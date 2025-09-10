$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
John Deni

John Deni


2025-09-10 07:08:39
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Professor of Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational Security Studies, US Army War College
Profile Articles Activity

John R. Deni is a research professor at the US Army War College's Strategic Studies Institute, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and an associate fellow at the NATO Defence College. He's the author of NATO and Article 5.

Experience
  • –present Adjunct Professorial Lecturer, School of International Service, American University

The Conversation

MENAFN10092025000199003603ID1110045902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search