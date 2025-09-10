Fuerte Metals Comments On Recent Trading Activity

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("" or the "") is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization to comment on the recent increase in the market price of its common shares.

As part of its long-term corporate strategy, the Board and management of Fuerte continuously review its long-term strategic plan including, but not limited to, potential acquisitions, divestitures and merger or combination transactions. As a result, the Company has engaged in discussions regarding a potential transaction with a third party, but it has not reached agreement with the counterparty regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction. There is no assurance that the current discussions will result in a decision to enter into any transaction. Fuerte does not intend to make any further public announcement about a potential transaction unless it determines that disclosure is required by applicable securities laws.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a well-funded resource company, adding value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and precious metals projects in the Americas. The Company is drilling at its Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua Mexico, with the goal of significantly expanding the existing mineral resource estimate with a focus on underground mining. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

