J2 Metals Inc. Announces Closing Of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the "") previously announced on August 21, 2025. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 800,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $80,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company did not pay a finder's fee. The Private Placement is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to applicable statutory resale restrictions, including a hold period expiring on January 11, 2025, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Insiders of the Company purchased a total of 700,000 common shares under the Private Placement which constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the common shares subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the common shares paid by such insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Thomas Lamb, CEO and director, is an insider of the Company and participated in the Private Placement by purchasing 100,000 common shares for an aggregate subscription price of $10,000. Ponarth Consulting Group Inc. (" PCG ") is an insider of the Company by virtue of Ivan Riabov, CFO, controlling PCG. PCG participated in the Private Placement by purchasing 250,000 common shares for an aggregate subscription price of $25,000. Toby Pierce, director, is an insider of the Company and participated in the Private Placement by purchasing 100,000 common shares for an aggregate subscription price of $10,000. Graham Giles, VP Ex, is an insider of the Company and participated in the Private Placement by purchasing 250,000 common shares for an aggregate subscription price of $25,000.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States. The Company was formerly known as Cranstown Capital Corp. and completed its qualifying transaction in March 2025.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Private Placement, including the proposed terms, use of proceeds, insider participation, required approvals, and expected closing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

