Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update On Shareholder Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "") provides the following update further to its news release of August 6, 2025 announcing governance reforms and a petition to the Supreme Court of British Columbia respecting its shareholder meetings.

The Company confirms that it was served with a Notice of Hearing filed with the Vancouver Registry of The Supreme Court of British Columbia. As such, the petition relating to holding of the Company's shareholder meetings will be heard at the courthouse located at 800 Smith Street, Vancouver, BC on September 12, 2025 at 9:45 AM.

Neither the Company nor its solicitor have received any inquiries since the posting of the news release on August 6, 2025 in relation to the hearing of the petition, and thus the Company does not expect the petition to be opposed. If any interested shareholder wishes to attend the hearing, they should contact the Company's solicitor, PEAK Legal Counsel, and attend the hearing at the courthouse on September 12, 2025.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

