​Jury Is Still Out On Whether Russia Attacked Poland With Drones

MENAFN - Asia Times) Did Russia Attack Poland with Drones?

Poland says that 19 allegedly Russian drones entered its airspace. In an all-night operation on September 9, the Polish air force tried to track them down. According to the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk, four of them were destroyed but the rest remain missing. Poland blamed Russia for an attack on Polish territory and declared that as a NATO member it invoked Article 4 of the NATO Charter, consulting with the other NATO members.

Is there sufficient evidence to support an Article 4 action? Article 4, like Article 5 requires NATO consensus – that is, support from all NATO members. Over the years, Article 4 has been invoked seven times.

The jury is out on whether the Polish case is strong in accusing Russia of violating Polish airspace.

Downed drone, with its foam-and-plywood construction visible