Charlie Kirk, Trump Ally And Conservative Activist, Dies After Being Shot At Utah College Event

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday (September 10) during an event at Utah Valley University.

President Donald Trump described Kirk as someone who understood“the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America.” Trump ordered flags across the US to be flown at half-staff until 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Shooting occurs during campus event

The fatal incident took place in the Sorensen Center courtyard of Utah Valley University , where Kirk was speaking at a“Prove Me Wrong Table” as part of his national college tour, called The American Comeback Tour.

Videos circulating on social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone when a single shot rang out. Blood is seen gushing from his neck, prompting screams and panic among onlookers.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, who was present, described the moment:“As soon as I saw Charlie go back, you realize that it was a shot. It wasn't as if there was a whole bunch of gunfire. It was one shot.”

Kirk had appearances planned over the next two months at multiple US universities, including Colorado State, Virginia Tech, and Louisiana State University.

Campus and law enforcement response

Authorities have urged students and staff to“secure in place,” and the campus was closed following the shooting. Armed officers have been seen canvassing neighborhoods near the university, knocking on doors and showing photos to identify a potential suspect.

Orem Mayor David Young said:“Several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating. The suspect remains at large.”

Political reactions

The shooting has drawn reactions from across the political spectrum.

Vice President JD Vance said:“Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said:“The way to resolve political disputes is not through violence. The way to do that is to ask questions, debate.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk calling the act“sick and reprehensible.” In a post on X, Newsom expressed grief and outrage over the violence and extended condolences to Kirk's family, children, and loved ones.

Newsom acknowledged knowing Kirk personally, praising his“passion and commitment to debate.” The governor described Kirk's murder as a“senseless” act and a stark reminder of the growing importance of fostering civil discourse across political divides.

“The best way to honor Charlie's memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse,” Newsom wrote.

He emphasized that democratic debate should occur through words and ideas, not violence.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote on X :“The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. Political violence has no place in this country and should never become the norm. I'm sending my sympathies to his family and friends at this time.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote :“Political violence must be always and totally rejected,” Buttigieg wrote on X.“Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the attack“reprehensible” and stressed that“political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.”

Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords , who survived a 2011 assassination attempt, said:“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani posted on X : "I'm horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country.”

Kirk's legacy and influence

Charlie Kirk rose from a teenage campus activist to become a prominent conservative voice and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump . His political ideology was deeply tied to his evangelical Christian beliefs, including the Seven Mountain Mandate.

Kirk helped build youth support for Trump , emphasizing free speech, challenging Big Tech, and advocating for working-class Americans.

With political violence increasingly in the spotlight, further details are awaited on the circumstances and the suspect responsible for Kirk's death.

