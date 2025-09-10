5 Reasons LA Knight Could Shock WWE Fans By Joining The Vision At Wrestlepalooza

Tensions with allies, title ambitions, and backstage intrigue could push LA Knight toward The Vision.

LA Knight's uneasy relationship with CM Punk has been brewing since the post‐SummerSlam episode of RAW. That night, Punk inadvertently cost Knight a potential World Heavyweight Championship win by attacking Seth Rollins, who was about to deliver a Stomp to Knight on the concrete floor.

Punk is set to team with AJ Lee against Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, while The Usos face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Knight, notably, has no match booked against The Vision. Aligning with the faction could thrust him back into the spotlight.

Knight's current standing in the men's division is isolated. The Usos and CM Punk have been his only allies in the feud with Seth Rollins' group, but both relationships are strained. With no dependable partners, joining The Vision could give him the backing he needs.

Such a move could also elevate his position on the card, potentially paving the way for a future world title opportunity.

On RAW, Knight found himself caught between The Usos and The Vision. After interrupting a promo exchange between the teams, he attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from behind, sparking a brawl.

However, tensions flared when Jey Uso Speared Knight later that night following his loss to The Aus‐zilla. With Big Jim likely siding with Jey, Knight could retaliate by siding with The Vision and costing The Usos their tag match at Wrestlepalooza.

LA Knight's previous attempts to dethrone Seth Rollins have failed. With The Vision currently focused on Punk and The Usos, joining them could be a strategic way to get closer to the title.

By earning the faction's trust, perhaps by sabotaging The Usos' match, Knight could position himself to exploit any internal fractures and challenge Rollins when the moment is right.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman stunned fans by siding with Seth Rollins after betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Though absent from TV since being attacked at Clash in Paris, Heyman recently hinted at another surprise after The Usos mocked him on RAW.

This could foreshadow LA Knight aligning with The Vision under Heyman's guidance. Given Knight's charisma and crowd connection, pairing with Heyman could be a potent combination, adding intrigue to Wrestlepalooza's unfolding storylines.