World Association Of Chinese Mass Media Hosts Toronto Agarwood Culture Appreciation And Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On August 29, 2025, the Toronto Agarwood Culture Appreciation and Exchange, hosted by the World Association of Chinese Mass Media, unfolded as a one-day pilgrimage of incense and community spirit.

Toronto. Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Association of Chinese Mass Media, Toronto, Ontario - August 29, 2025 : The Toronto Agarwood Culture Appreciation and Exchange unfolded as a one-day pilgrimage of incense, tea, craftsmanship, and community spirit. Hosted by the World Association of Chinese Mass Media (WACMM), co-organized by the Canadian Association of Chinese Journalists and Editors, and supported by the Buddhist Prajna Temple of Canada, the event became a living metaphor of unity.

Toronto was enveloped in a fragrance carried across centuries and oceans. At the Buddhist Prajna Temple of Canada, the temple bell tolled as threads of agarwood smoke spiraled skyward like ancient script inscribed upon the heavens. On this day, Buddhists, Taoists, Catholics, and Christians stood shoulder to shoulder - not in the name of doctrine, but in the shared language of fragrance.











Group photo of guests.





Seventeen Messengers of Fragrance

From the agarwood groves of Hainan and the heritage soil of Guangdong Dianbai, seventeen brands presented their offerings:

1. Maison Cliffarôme (崖香堂) - Incense Sticks

2. Fragrance Encounter (本我·香见) - Incense sticks, Auspicious Cloud Incense, Essential Oil

3. Lingwood Reserve (中凌沉香) - Fragrant Isle Petite Prestige Agarwood Leaf Tea

4. Incensia (香爷) - Aquilaria sinensis Essential Oil (Traditional Distillation)

5. Old Chen Heritage (古城记) - Incense sticks

6. Dragon Aroma Heritage (广龙传香) - Agarwood Cultural & Creative Gift Series

7. Mont Agarwood (沉香山) - Canaan Auspicious Cloud Incense, Qinan Essential Oil (Traditional Distillation), Agarwood Tea

8. Eterna Seasons (四季远近) - Agarwood Leaf Tea (White, Black, Oolong, Aged)

9. Shadong Heritage Incense Factory (沙垌老香厂) - Gift Box: Hainan Agarwood, Red Soil Agarwood, Nha Trang Agarwood, Qinan Agarwood

10. Atelier Zephyr (木泽坊) - Incense sticks (Aquilaria sinensis, Qinan Auspicious Cloud), Red Soil Agarwood

11. Jing Aroma Hall (京香堂) - Incense sticks (including Nha Trang shell blended with Chinese Aquilaria sinensis, Old Qinan material), Nha Trang shell + Aquilaria sinensis, Old Qinan, Auspicious Cloud

12. Agarwood Yunqi (芸棋沉香) - Xiangfei No.1 (Auspicious Cloud Incense)

13. Alliance Aroma (华南香盟) - Qinan Incense Sticks (Prayer Incense), Gift item

14. Zhaolinxin Agarwood (钊林鑫) - Qinan Essential Oil (Traditional Distillation)

15. Spirit Valley (木谷香魂) - Buddha Pendant, Agarwood bracelet; Gift item

16. Arbor Treasures (树上宝) - Buddha Pendant; Gift item

17. Realm Qisheng (齐盛香界) - Agarwood Incense Burner (Cylindrical) and Case; Gift item

Each brand was more than commerce; each was an offering, weaving together craft, devotion, and artistry. Representatives of agarwood brand companies from Hainan and Guangdong participating in this tasting also appeared via video to introduce their products, ensuring the voices of origin joined the fragrance in Toronto.

A Ceremony of agarwood

The day began with solemn Buddhist chanting, steady as the sea.

Before the formal tasting of agarwood commenced, the assembly listened in reverence to the chanting of Incense Praise (《炉香赞》), performed by the monks of Fo Guang Shan.

The hymn evokes a vision: as incense rises from the censer, its fragrance spreads to the ten directions, permeating all worlds and sanctuaries where Buddhas dwell. The smoke ascends into the sky, forming clouds of auspiciousness. With hearts of sincerity and devotion, practitioners inspire the Buddhas to manifest their full presence. The fragrance becomes a canopy of blessings, an offering and refuge to all Buddhas and bodhisattvas.

Incense Praise is often sung at Dharma assemblies, expressing veneration for the Buddhas and the profundity of their teachings. Incense-whether as burning sticks, floral offerings, or fragrant ointments-becomes a medium of devotion, helping to purify attachment and greed within the heart.

Following the chanting, Suxin Pang, Agarwood Cultural Ambassador of Hainan, appeared via video to lead the incense ritual. Lanyue Deng, tea artist and director of the World Foundation of Chinese Mass Media, brewed agarwood tea, its fragrance flowing like poetry through the hall.



Suxin Pang.







Lanyue Deng.





The ceremony was guided by Dr. Shaoren Gou, Secretary-General of WACMM, whose words served as a bridge across cultures and faiths. Qiuyi Wang, reporter of Canada & World Report, served as the simultaneous interpreter, while Kunyu Zhang, reporter of Canada & World Report, hosted the video link, ensuring that voices from across the globe were seamlessly connected.



The agarwood tasting was presided over by Dr. Shaoren Gou, Secretary-General of WACMM.





Certificates and Messages of Blessing

Canada's leaders - federal, provincial, and municipal - offered words and parchment, each blessing a lantern set afloat on the river of fragrance.

- Vincent Neil Ho , Conservative MP for Richmond Hill South, presented a Certificate of Acknowledgement to WACMM, praising agarwood's healing power and calling the association's dedication“a source of pride and inspiration to our community and country.”



Vincent Neil Ho, MP.









- Premier Doug Ford commended agarwood as a symbol of Ontario's multicultural vitality, calling the gathering“a beautiful celebration of community and connection.” His message was read by Pincheng Zhao , General Manager of Canada & World Report.



Zhao Pincheng, General Manager of Canada & World Report.









- Dr. Raymond Cho , MPP for Scarborough North, bestowed the Ontario Certificate of Recognition upon WACMM, declaring:“Agarwood bears spiritual energy across millennia; in harmony, all beings gather in goodwill.”



Ms. Miriam Ku, assistant to Dr. Raymond Cho, MPP, reads the certificate.





- Aris Babikian, MPP for Scarborough–Agincourt, sent greetings, praising agarwood as“a treasure revered across faiths and cultures,” and expressing hope for“deeper connections and lasting harmony.” His message was read by Lixia Ma, President of the Canadian Association of Chinese Journalists and Editors.



Lixia Ma, President of the Canadian Association of Chinese Journalists and Editors.









- Mayor Olivia Chow of Toronto extended the city's congratulations, calling agarwood“a reminder of origins and cultural depth.” Her message was read by Haoyun Zhao, General Manager of Toronto News Net.



Haoyun Zhao, General Manager of Toronto News Net.





Voices of Faith and Culture

From the temple itself, Venerable Master Zhaoxu , Abbot of the Buddhist Prajna Temple of Canada, reflected:

“Agarwood is the crystallization of endurance - like the bodhisattva's vow: not for oneself, but for the liberation of all beings.”



Master Zhaoxu, Abbot of the Buddhist Prajna Temple of Canada.





Venerable Master Juefan , Abbot of Fo Guang Shan Temple of Toronto, said:

“Known as the King of Fragrances, agarwood purifies the heart and stabilizes society. Its subtle aroma inspires clarity, compassion, and peace.”



Master Juefan.







From left to right: Master Zhaoxu, Vincent Neil Ho (MP), Master Juefan.





From U.S.A., Kent Wu , Chairman of WACMM, addressed via video, declaring:

“This marks our first overseas event since April's partnership with the Dianbai Agarwood Association. Agarwood is heritage, spirit, and resilience. Today, its fragrance enters the world stage.”

Alongside him, Lianjin Lai , Vice Chairman of WACMM, also delivered a video speech, emphasizing the significance of global media cooperation in spreading agarwood culture.

Keyuan Wang , President of the Dianbai District Agarwood Association, made a video speech, introducing the long history of Dianbai's agarwood culture in Guangdong, and warmly welcoming friends from Canada and around the world to visit the“World Agarwood Capital, Romantic Dianbai.”

Reflections Beyond Borders

Michael Janzen , Chairman of the International Federation of Arts & Artists, recalled meditation at Lake Huron:

“Like agarwood formed through storm, our lives find meaning in trial. Its healing spirit deserves to be shared with the world.”



Michael Janzen, Chairman of the International Federation of Arts & Artists.





Calligrapher and painter Shi Fu inscribed“World of Agarwood” (沉香世界) in calligraphy, gifting it to WACMM.



Calligrapher and painter Shi Fu.





Guests in Attendance

The hall was filled with distinguished guests:

- Yue Peng and Liming Dong , Vice-Chairmen of WACMM

- Xujing Zhang , Vice-Chairwoman, World Foundation of Chinese Mass Media

- Congzhang Yu, President of the Atlantic Culture and Arts Exchange Association

- Ya Ren, Executive President of the Atlantic Culture and Arts Exchange Association

- Steven Zhao (Zhao Wendong), Founder & Chairman, International Chinese Kung-Fu Association, Master of martial arts and traditional Chinese medicine

- Chen Tian, President, Canada Hainan Enterprise Association; Vice-President, Hainan Association of Ontario; sponsor of vegetarian meals through Hainan Noodles

- Zhongliang Chen, Vice-President of the Hainan Association of Ontario

- Michelle Liu , Executive Chairwoman of the Chinese Canadian National Federation

- Yanchun Zhang, Co-Chairwoman, Chinese Canadian National Federation

- Yang Rong, Publisher, Chinese Voice Newspaper (Mauritius)

- Shiqing Fan, Editor-in-Chief, Healthy & Life Report

- Jonathan Fon, columnist for Health & Life Report

- Jianyuan Gu , President, Maple Red Media

- Yang Xingming , Editor-in-Chief, Huayi Media

- Danielle Marie Nowak, English Editor of International Arts News

- Ping Jiang and Lei Wang, Photography and Videography Directors, International Arts News



Danielle Marie Nowak.







Yue Peng (Right) and Liming Dong.







Xujing Zhang.







Congzhang Yu (Right).







Steven Zhao.







Chen Tian.







Yang Rong.





Background

Against the backdrop of a new era where Chinese traditional culture converges with global communication, a cross-border agarwood cultural gathering took place on March 31, 2025, in Dianbai District, Maoming, Guangdong. This event was not only a renewed recognition and revival of agarwood culture, but also the birth of a new model of international non-profit collaboration.

As the world's first global Chinese-language media organization, the World Association of Chinese Mass Media (WACMM) was federally registered in Canada in 1998 and has since grown into a professional news association with 170 member outlets worldwide. At its inaugural assembly in 1999, Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien sent a congratulatory letter, marking WACMM's rising influence on the international stage.

The Dianbai event was hosted by the Dianbai District Agarwood Association, bringing together representatives from 31 WACMM member media across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas - 41 participants in total. Together, they attended the 44th session of the“Agarwood Mountain Lecture Series” and conducted field research on China's rural revitalization efforts.

Since its establishment in 2013, the Dianbai District Agarwood Association has been committed to preserving agarwood heritage, fostering industry exchange, and safeguarding members' rights. By inviting WACMM members to Dianbai, the association showcased the agarwood industry while accelerating cultural dissemination with the support of global media.

Another milestone was the joint proposal by WACMM and the Dianbai District Agarwood Association to create two e-commerce platforms: the Chinese site“沉香世界” () and the English site“World Agarwood” (). These platforms aim to integrate global resources and leverage digital technology to connect branding and cultural promotion channels for agarwood.

Both organizations emphasized“culture first, quality as the foundation,” positioning agarwood as a representative of traditional Chinese medicine in international outreach:“Traditional medicine knows no borders, and the healing of humanity knows no borders.” With this vision, agarwood is destined to enter homes worldwide, spreading its fragrance across the seas.

The Dianbai Association also plans to collaborate with institutions in countries where WACMM media operate, launching authorized partnerships to bring its members' agarwood brands to global markets. This model of non-governmental, non-profit, and multi-partner cooperation stands as an exemplar for cross-border collaboration among global public-interest organizations.



On April 8, 2025, WACMM and the Dianbai District Agarwood Association signed a brand promotion agreement.





Agarwood is both a culture and a force. It carries the spiritual legacy of Chinese scholars of the past, while embodying today's pursuit of health, sustainability, and environmental harmony. In this transnational collaboration, Chinese-language media are not only witnesses but also practitioners of cultural dissemination.

The joint efforts of WACMM and the Dianbai Agarwood Association have set a new paradigm for international collaboration among non-profits. As Chairman Kent Wu stated:“News is not only about reporting - it is a bridge. With the pen of the Chinese language, we are ready to write new chapters of understanding and shared prosperity for the world.”

The fragrance of agarwood spreads not only through the air but also quietly takes root in hearts. Culture's power lies not only in communication but in resonance across humanity. The global journey of agarwood culture has already begun.

Media contact:

Steven Zhao

Canada & World Report

...