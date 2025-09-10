Ground Zero Volunteer Vet Debuts 9/11 Tribute To Rescue Dogs

Dr. Kevin Lynch premieres a 9/11 tribute honoring Ground Zero search-and-rescue dogs and their handlers.

Ground Zero volunteer Dr. Kevin Lynch premieres a YouTube tribute to 9/11 K-9 search teams; watch Sept 11 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

- Dr. Kevin LynchCENTER MORICHES, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kevin Lynch, a Long Island veterinarian who volunteered at Ground Zero, is debuting a short YouTube tribute that honors the search-and-rescue dogs and the handlers who worked alongside first responders after 9/11. The video premieres on The Pet Mindset Show on September 11 at 6:30 a.m. ET.In the piece, Dr. Lynch offers a quiet, first-person look at the work done for K-9 teams in lower Manhattan. He recalls street-side triage, hydration, eye and ear care, and tending to minor wounds while crews searched through debris. The tribute is meant to remember the dogs, the handlers, and the families who bore the weight of that day.I did what I could to support the dogs and the people who depended on them,” said Dr. Kevin Lynch, DVM.“This video is my thank-you. It is for the K-9 teams, the first responders, and every family that held this city together.Advance preview for editorial planning: watch?v=0UXQ2P1K4gsAvailable until 11:00 p.m. ET tonight (Sept 10). Please do not share publicly. The public premiere is 6:30 a.m. ET on Sept 11.Editors and producers will find interview value in the veterinary perspective on K-9 welfare at disaster sites, including hydration, decontamination, paw protection, and the human connection these dogs provided to crews and volunteers.Availability:Dr. Lynch is available for interviews and follow-up segments. Remote and in-person options can be accommodated. Download photos and the media kit :About Dr. Kevin Lynch:Dr. Kevin Lynch is a Long Island veterinarian with more than 50 years of service. He has led The Moriches Hospital for Animals since 1974 and helped pioneer after-hours emergency veterinary care on Long Island. His work blends practical medicine with education on preventive care and animal welfare.About The Pet Mindset Show:The Pet Mindset Show is a YouTube series hosted by Dr. Lynch that gives dog and cat parents clear, preventive guidance drawn from daily practice. Filmed at The Moriches Hospital for Animals, the show pairs real-world veterinary insight with approachable stories that help families keep pets healthy and out of pain. Show page: @DoctorKevinLynchMedia contact:Mo Sanchez, Vitals AgencyThe Pet Mindset Show... | 631-209-7292Links:Watch the YouTube premiere : watch?v=0UXQ2P1K4gsDownload photos and media kit:

Honoring 9/11's Search-and-Rescue Dogs & Their Handlers

